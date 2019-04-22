Who is Natasha Thahane? Age, baby, Lorch, boyfriend, parents and siblings

Natasha Thahane is a South African actress renowned for her roles as Enhle on Skeem Saam, Wendy Dlamini on Blood & Water, and Amogelang Maake on The Queen. Besides her work on the big screen, Thahane is also famous as the late Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s granddaughter.

former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane. at the NBA Africa Celebrity Basketball Game on August 03, 2017, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

The hugely popular actress has had quite an illustrious career and has also been at the centre of a few controversies here and there. Here is a quick look at her life’s details.

Profile summary

Full name Natasha Nokuthula Thahane Gender Female Date of birth September 25, 1995 Natasha Thahane's age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Orlando, East Soweto, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’5” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Dating Boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch Children 1 Parents Trevor Thamsanqa Tutu and Nomaswazi Mamakoko Siblings 3 Net worth $500,000 Instagram @natasha_thahane Twitter Facebook

Natasha Thahane’s biography

The renowned actress was born on September 25, 1995, making her 27 years old as of 2022. Who is the father to Natasha Thahane? Natasha Thahane's parents are Trevor Thamsanqa Tutu and Nomaswazi Mamakoko. Her father, Trevor is the son of the late Desmond Tutu.

Does Natasha Thahane have a twin sister? No, the actress grew up alongside three siblings, an older sister called Ziyanda Palesa Tutu, a younger sister called Molemo Thahane, and a brother known as Sthembiso Khoza.

Natasha attended a local primary school before joining Milnerton High School in Cape Town. She then joined the University of Witwatersrand where she pursued a degree in accounting. She later enrolled at the New York Film Academy when she discovered her passion for acting.

Acting career

Natasha Thahane during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 (MAMA) Nominations at the Constitutional Hill, Braamfontein on September 21, 2016. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Natasha’s first acting role came in 2013 when she appeared in a television commercial. In 2014, she landed her debut television show role when she was cast to play Claire in an episode of ekasi: Our Stories. In the same year, she also appeared as Thuli in Single Galz.

Thahane’s big break in the acting industry came in late 2015 when she was cast to play Enhle Tango in Skeem Saam. She would later leave the show to play one of the main characters in The Queen. In 2020, she landed one of her biggest roles to date, playing Wendy Dlamini in Blood & Water.

Filmography

Here are the films and television shows in which the renowned actress has appeared.

Film/TV show Year Role Kedibone 2020 Kedibone Manamela eKasi: Our Stories 2014–2015 Claire Single Galz 2014 Thuli Saints and Sinners 2014 Fundiswa Skeem Saam 2015–2016 Enhle Tango Ses’Top La 2016 Unathi The Queen 2016–2020 Amogelang Maake It’s OK We’re Family 2017–2018 Leshae K Imbewu: The Seed 2019 Liyana Lockdown 2019 Katlego Jali Blood & Water 2020–present Wendy Dlamini Isono 2020–present Millicent Zondo

Who is Natasha Thahane's boyfriend

The popular actress has been linked to various men over the years. Some of her alleged relationships have turned out to be just rumours, though. In 2019, Thahane was said to be in a relationship with A-Reece, a hugely popular South African rapper, songwriter, and record producer. The two were said to be dating after Thahane appeared in A-Reece’s music video.

Still, neither she nor A-Reece ever confirmed the reported relationship. The actress later came out to dismiss the allegations. In early 2021, the actress was said to be dating an unnamed American man. She confirmed the reports but never disclosed the man’s name.

In late 2021, social media was abuzz with rumours that the actress was dating Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch. These began when Natasha Thahane and Lorch went on vacation together. While rumours of the two being in a relationship were never confirmed, it is alleged that Lorch is the father of Thahane’s child.

Are Natasha and Lorch still together?

Actress Natasha Thahane during the 10th annual Feather Awards at the Johannesburg City Hall on November 15, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Thahane and Lorch’s relationship has been shrouded in mystery ever since rumours of the duo dating first surfaced. There are reports that the two broke up when Lorch cheated on Thahane with a woman known as Thandi Make. This is said to have happened when Thahane was pregnant.

Still, Thahane took to social media to wish Lorch all the best on his birthday, which was way after the cheating allegations. Lorch also posted a photo later, captioning it with a heart emoji and the words ‘beke le beke’, which loosely translates to ‘week after week.’

Natasha Thahane's baby

Does Natasha Thahane have a baby? In early 2022, the actress posted multiple photos showing her baby bump. In May 2022, she posted a photo with the tag iMama, leading to speculations that she had given birth. Since then, she has not disclosed anything about her baby.

Mihlali Ndamase and Natasha Thahane

Mihlali Ndamase trended on social media shortly after Natasha Thahane announced her pregnancy, in what seemed like totally unrelated circumstances. Mihlali’s fans took to social media to express what they thought would happen if Mihlali ever got pregnant.

Mihlali is an award-winning content creator, a brand strategist, and a makeup artist. She is renowned for her unwavering stances on dating, family, and getting children.

Net worth

According to TheSouthAfrican, Thahane’s net worth is $500,000. The actress has made her fortune from her acting roles and numerous brand endorsement deals. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Social media presence

Natasha Thahane at the Woman King Red Carpet and Special Screening at Ster Kinekor at Mall Of Africa on September 28, 2022, in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

The actress is quite active on social media and regularly makes posts on various platforms. Natasha Thahane's has more than 2.7 million followers while her Instagram account has more than 5 million followers.

Natasha Thahane is one of the most prolific actresses in South Africa today. She has played numerous roles in film and television since her debut in 2014.

