30 Mamlambo from Uzalo pics in real life: Must-see photos 2022

You are in for a treat, especially if you are a major fan of the South African soap opera, Uzalo. Mamlambo from Uzalo is a controversial Christian woman who you may be a fan of. Take a glimpse into pictures capturing the utter beauty and elegance of the wonderful actress in real life. Her stunning photos will make you love her in real life as much as you love her character on Uzalo, so keep scrolling to see more of this African beauty.

Mamlambo from Uzalo age 2022. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Mamlambo from Uzalo is played by the beautiful and talented actress Gugu Gumede. Mamlambo from Uzalo, in real life, is the daughter of a South African freedom fighter and prominent politician, MP Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi.

30 photos of MaMlambo from Uzalo

Gugu Gumede features in Uzalo as Mamlambo. She is a talented God-fearing woman who believes her success is because of her values and hard work. She is also insistent that humility is one of the virtues everyone in the entertainment industry should embrace.

The talented actress is undoubtedly a fashion icon in her own right. Gugu Gumede Instagram is serving looks, showing just how stunning she is. Here are some Mamlambo from Uzalo pictures you must see. These photos decipher who she is and what it took her to be famous and successful.

1. Better grab your hoodies

Photos of Mamlambo from Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

What is MaMlambo real name? Most people know her because of her role in Uzalo. However, her real name is Gugu Gumede.

2. Simple yet chic

Mamlambo from Uzalo age 2021. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

How old is Gugu from Uzalo? She was born on 10th December 1991 in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Therefore, MaMlambo from Uzalo age as of May 2022 is 30.

3. Did someone say Mama Africa?

Mamlambo form Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu was born to the late Simon Hulumeni Gumede and Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. Her mother is a former South African parliamentarian and the president of the National Freedom Party. Her roots probably explain her love for the country's culture.

4. You can never have too much black

Mamlambo form Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Have you ever wondered how multifaceted Gugu Gumede is and how easily she plays her roles? Well, she is a trained actress. She went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, one of the best acting schools in the world.

5. A little copper goes a long way

MaMlambo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu Gumede did not have an easy time convincing her mother to let her pursue acting. However, her mother wanted her to venture into the legal world. However, her impact in the industry so far is impeccable.

6. Afro fashion

MaMlambo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Initially, Gugu wanted to finish her studies and settle in the United States of America. However, when she changed her mind to return to the country, she landed a role in Generations where she featured as Mandisa.

7. Wrap it up!

MaMlambo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

In Uzalo, MaMlambo is an outspoken and opinionated woman who, in most cases, is involved in feuds with most cast members. She also has a picky personality and only befriends the people she is comfortable with. Unfortunately, her controversial character makes most of the cast members hate her.

8. Eyebrows on fleek

MaMlambo from Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Despite playing a controversial role in Uzalo, Gugu has a different personality. From her Instagram account, it is evident that she is proud of her roots. She is an African woman who embraces her culture with such poise.

9. I'm feeling great!

MaMlambo from Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu Gumede is a mature woman battling a mid-life crisis. She plays this role so well that most of the show's fans assume that she is an older woman. However, snippets of her lifestyle in her social media pages prove that she is much younger.

10. Just another simple day

MaMlambo from Uzalo. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu has put out a facade that most people relate to when she is on the screen. Her ability to differentiate between MaMlambo and Gugu comes in handy in helping her avoid unnecessary attention while on the streets. She enjoys how much fans fail to recognise her while in public.

11. One with nature

MaMlambo from Uzalo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

You must have thought that she has everything figured out since she was born to a financially stable family. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Gugu worked hard to be where she is in life.

12. Africa to the world

MaMlambo from Uzalo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

As an icon who has made such significant strides in the entertainment industry, most people look up to her. She is not selfish when it comes to inspiring upcoming actors.

13. Sunday brunch

MaMlambo from Uzalo in real life. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Apart from offering her talent to the world, Gugu is big on body positivity. Gugu Gumede Instagram account is a safe space for ladies to appreciate their bodies.

14. Let it fro!

Mamlambo from Uzalo dresses. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu is the epitome of a gorgeous African woman. She confidently and unapologetically embraces her African style.

15. Green Apple

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gumede looks like a beautiful green apple in the orchid! She always stands out because of her beauty. She also believes that God will send the right man her way.

16. Black again!

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

While most public figures have a signature style that they like to be associated with, Gugu is a piece of art, and her fashion sense is diverse. She also has a thing for black outfits.

17. African Queen

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

MaMlambo from Uzalo in real life has an exquisite fashion sense. Did she not do this African print dress justice? She befits being referred to as queen.

18. Honey on me

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The diversity in her hair is also proof of her flexibility. It does not matter the colour or style; she always looks good in it.

19. Fierce cat eyes with the bangs to match

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Should we talk about how fierce and unapologetic her eyes can be at times? They are a perfect balance between beautiful and fierce. They complete her personality on Uzalo.

20. Maleficent magnificence

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Just as she puts it, Gugu believes in people being courageous. It probably is the main reason why people love her despite her controversial role. Apart from her look, her dressing says it all.

21. Easy like a Sunday morning

MaMlambo from Uzalo photos. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

If you have been keen enough by now, you must have noticed how effortless she is at matching her outfits.

22. A queen on a mission

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

It is interesting how good she looks even in the simplest outfits. Would you believe it if someone told you that she would be turning thirty in a few months? She does not look like it!

23. God must have taken His time with her!

Mamlambo from Uzalo hairstyles. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

It does not matter whether she is smiling or not; her beauty cannot go unnoticed. Her eyebrows are perfectly shaped, and her lips are beautifully shaped.

24. She is a bubble of laughter and good vibes!

Mamlambo from Uzalo hairstyles.Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Do not be fooled by her multi-faceted personality. She is not mean as most of her pictures might depict. Instead, she is a lover of good vibes.

25. Fashion means comfort

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

As someone passionate about body positivity, Gugu Gumede is an icon that most plus-size women look up to. Luckily, she does not struggle to express her fashion sense. To her, fashion means comfort.

26. Her style is expressive of her mood

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu's fashion sense is expressive of her mood. On days when she feels like dressing up, she does that so well.

27. Yellow mellow

Gugu Gumede. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

It is interesting how gorgeous she looks in all colours. Her designers give their best in coming up with Mamlambo from Uzalo dresses.

28. She lives life unapologetically

MaMlambo from Uzalo photos. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gumede loves the outdoors and dressing up! Sometimes she gets a little playful!

29. A proud curvy woman

MaMlambo from Uzalo photos. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

If you are keen enough, you must have noticed that Gumede prefers skater dresses. However, she equally looks good in body-hugging outfits. She knows how and when to dress her body.

30. A proud Zulu woman!

MaMlambo from Uzalo photos. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

MaMlambo from Uzalo is a proud single Zulu woman. She believes in women going out of their way to build their legacies. She vouches for the new age definition of Shaka Zulu.

How was it like unveiling details of the loving MaMlambo from Uzalo? Did you learn a thing or two from her life, what she believes in and how she rose to fame? If you like her personality and content, you should check her social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Matli Mohapeloa age, son, girlfriend, parents, career, TV shows, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exhilarating details about Matli Mahapeloa. Some of the facts about him will bum you.

Matli Mohapeloa is one of the most talented actors in the South African entertainment scene. He surfed unchartered waters in acting, and the fame and success he has gained from the industry are worthwhile.

Source: Briefly News