A young woman from Thokoza opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house

Abongile Makhubela has gone from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move

Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Abongile Makhubela builds her dream hair salon. Images: @allthingsglam/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Abongile Makhubela from Thokoza in Johannesburg posted a video on TikTok of her salon called All Things Glam. The post has been trending, and Mzansi was impressed by the building.

In the post, the young entrepreneur could not contain her excitement by showcasing her new building. The colour scheme is pink and white, with the interior design seen as a masterpiece.

Her regular clients were also excited about doing their hair in a newly decked-out space.

Makhubela said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"When the time is right the Lord will make it happen."

Netizens were impressed by her building and interior design

People across South Africa congratulated the young lady on achieving such a significant milestone in her career. Many loved the design of the building and wanted to know who her contractors were.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nonnie said:

"Finally found you. Kunini ngikufuna. Remember you did my locs in 2020? I lost your numbers. Congratulations."

@Bontlenyana Vuyokazi commented:

"Hey stranger, I’m proud of you."

@Queen_beauty_by_mel said:

"Beautiful, may God continue to bless you and your busines."

@Tlotlo, the Gift said:

"This is so beautiful babe, congratulations, love."

@SkhandaQueen commented:

"Congratulations my darling, your salon is amazing. Could you kindly share the details of the person who covered your place inside with boards."

@vhuthu_miss said:

"Very beautiful, where can I get those portraits?"

@Queen Ju commented:

"Pray your business grows X10 bigger".

Proud woman announces the launch of her very own nail salon, people ask for location so they can support

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who opened up a hair salon.

Twitter user @JabusTH1 opened the salon in Cape Town, and Mzansi congratulated her for a job well done.

The young woman said she had to take a leap of faith when she decided to open her own business, and her big move is paying off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News