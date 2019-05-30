All your favourite Nigerian actors who died in 2021 and 2022

When we lose a loved one, the loss and grief we feel are profound. Fans get the same feelings when they lose a celebrity they loved. Nigerian actors who died in 2021 and 2022 have left their fans in grief. Their demise has left a gap in the entertainment industry.

Nollywood has produced some of the best actors and actresses in Africa. Unfortunately, some of these talented actors have passed away due to various reasons. Learn more about the Nigerian actors who died in 2021 and 2022 and the causes of their demise.

Nigerian actors who died in 2021 and 2022

There are several actors who died recently and left a big gap in the entertainment industry. Read on to learn more about their deaths.

1. Shade Akintaylor, alias Oluweri Magbo Ojo

Birth: October 1962

October 1962 Demise: 28th February 2022

28th February 2022 Age at death: 59 years

Shade Akintaylor, alias Oluweri Magbo Ojo, took her last breath in the United Kingdom. Her family reported that she died peacefully and quietly at night.

2. Lari Williams

Birth: 1940

1940 Demise: 27th February 27, 2022

27th February 27, 2022 Age at death: 81 years

Lari Williams took his last breath in his hometown, Ikom, Cross-River, at the age of 81. He was sick for a long time before his demise.

3. Romanus Amuta (Natty)

Birth: 1942

1942 Demise: 9th February 2022

9th February 2022 Age at death: 79 years

Who is the Nigerian actor that died recently? Romanus Amuta, alias Natty, died in February 2022. He was one of the top actors of the 1980s. He took his last breath in Lagos after a protracted illness.

4. Tafa Oloyede

Birth: 19th November 1952

19th November 1952 Demise: 1st February 2022

1st February 2022 Age at death: 69 years

Tafa Oloyede ventured into acting in 1974 and became a household name in Nollywood. He died in Nigeria after a short illness.

5. Sam Obiagu

Birth: 1971

1971 Demise: 23rd December 2021

23rd December 2021 Age at death: 50 years

Sam Obiagu was best known for starring in The King’s Decision, Another Life, Blood Brothers, Royal Headache, The Orbit, Battle Of Kings, and Strength Of Womanhood. His cause of death was not revealed.

6. Karibi Fubara

A picture of Karibi Fubara in a checkered suit. Photo: @karibifubara

Source: Instagram

Birth: 30th August

30th August Demise: 15th December 2021

Karibi Fubara died in mid-December 2021 after battling cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

7. Ngozi Chiemeke

Demise: 7th December 2021

Ngozi Chiemeke is on the list of dead Nollywood actors and actresses. She died after being shot on Deeper Life Road in Boji Boji.

8. Babatunde Omidina, alias Baba Suwe

Birth: 22nd August 1958

22nd August 1958 Demise: 22nd November 2021

22nd November 2021 Age at death: 63 years

Babatunde Omidina, alias Baba Suwe, died at the age of 63. In April 2019, he was flown to America, where he received treatment for diabetes. His health had declined significantly over the last few years of his life.

9. Prince Ifeanyi Dike

Demise: 27th August 2021

Prince Ifeanyi Dike died due to kidney-related complications. He had been diagnosed with kidney failure years before and underwent a transplant. Unfortunately, he had a relapse and passed away before he could raise funds for medical care.

10. Victor Olaotan

Birth: 17th February 1952

17th February 1952 Demise: 26th August 2021

26th August 2021 Age at death: 69 years

Victor Olaotan was a talented actor best known for his leading role in the soap opera Tinsel. He became incapacitated for years after a car accident along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

11. Stanley Okoro

Birth: 10th October 1992

10th October 1992 Demise: 11th August 2021

11th August 2021 Age at death: 28 years

Stanley Okoro was a fast-rising actor, digital marketer and content creator. He mainly appeared as a comedian in films. After his demise, his family alleged that their kin was poisoned by colleagues. He was suspected of having died from food poisoning.

12. Rich Oganiru

Birth: 23rd May 1957

23rd May 1957 Demise: 10th August 2021

10th August 2021 Age at death: 64 years

Rich Oganiru took his last breath after battling sickness for months. He did not have access to proper healthcare due to the lack of funds. Before his demise, a video of the bedridden actor surfaced online. He was seen begging for financial assistance to get medical attention.

13. Rachel Oniga

Birth: 23rd May 1957

23rd May 1957 Demise: 31 July 2021

31 July 2021 Age at death: 64 years

Rachel Oniga passed away due to malaria and typhoid. Although there were speculations that she died due to COVID-19 complications, her family dismissed the rumours.

14. Olanrewaju Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan posing for a picture in striped pants and a maroon jacket. Photo: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Birth: 27th November 1976

27th November 1976 Demise: 11th July 2021

11th July 2021 Age at death: 44 years

Olanrewaju Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan, passed away in New Jersey, United States of America. He lost his life after a spirited battle with a type of cancer known as Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

15. Abiodun Aleja

Abiodun Aleja smiling for a picture. Photo: @abiodunaleja

Source: Instagram

Birth: 16th April

16th April Demise: 21st May 2021

Abiodun Aleja was an actor, director, and producer on the list of late Nigerian actors and actresses. He breathed this last at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he had been admitted.

16. Bruno Iwuoha

Birth: 6th October 1952

6th October 1952 Demise: 10th April 2021

10th April 2021 Age at death: 68 yers

Bruno Iwuoha took his last breath at National Hospital Abuja after a long battle with diabetes. He starred in over 509 films in his lifetime, with the most recent being Silent Prejudice in 2020.

17. Sadiq Daba

Sadiq Daba in traditional Nigerian regalia. Photo: @dabasadiq

Source: Instagram

Birth: 1951/2

1951/2 Demise: 3rd March 2021

3rd March 2021 Age at death: 69/ 70 years

Sadiq Daba was a renowned actor and broadcaster. He took his last breath at a Lagos hospital. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and later leukaemia and was hospitalised for months before his demise.

18. Victor Decker

Birth: 1949

1949 Demise: 15th February 2021

15th February 2021 Age at death: 72 years

Victor Decker, a veteran actor, died in mid-February 2021. His neighbours found him dead in his apartment. They broke the door to his house and found his body decomposing in a sitting position.

19. Ernest Asuzu

Birth: 26th November 1983

26th November 1983 Demise: 27th January 2021

27th January 2021 Age at death: 37 years

Ernest Asuzu is one of the Nigerian actors who died recently. His spouse reported that he slept but never woke up. In 2015, he suffered a stroke that affected his speech. He was bedridden for three years before his death.

20. Dan Nkoloagu

Birth: 1937

1937 Demise: 22nd January 2021

22nd January 2021 Age at death: 84 years

Veteran actor Dan Nkoloagu passed away due to health complications related to old age, including arthritis and prostate issues. He was in and out of hospital for about a year before passing away.

21. David Mela

Demise: 11th January 2021

David Mela was a fast-rising actor, fashion designer, and musician. He starred in a few films before his death. He died from an undisclosed illness.

22. Jim Lawson Maduike

Jim Lawson Maduike smiling for a picture outdoors. Photo: @jimlawsonmaduike

Source: Instagram

Birth: 25th December

25th December Demise: 9th January 2021

Jim Lawson Maduike was a renowned radio broadcaster, TV personality, and writer. He became an actor in 2004 and featured in over 150 movies before his demise. He passed away at home after complaining of body aches.

23. Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Actress Folake Aremu smiling for a picture in a white outfit. Photo: @folake_aremu

Source: Instagram

Birth: 10th October 1960

10th October 1960 Demise: 5th January 2021

5th January 2021 Age at death: 60 years

Folake Aremu is one of the Nollywood actors who died in 2021. She rose to prominence in the 1980s when she portrayed the character of Orisabunmi in the television series Arelu. She reprised the role in many other productions in the 1990s. She passed away in her Ibadan, Oyo State residence.

Losing a celebrity you like is a heartbreaking experience. Nigerian actors who died in 2021 and 2022 left a gap in Nollywood.

