Chuck Norris's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

If you have not heard the name Chuck Norris then you are in for a special treat. A troubled childhood and weird experiences did not stop Chuck from becoming a global icon in the entertainment industry. While he was young, his parents’ separation may have affected his personality, but he was able to spring back and rediscover himself.

Martial artist/actor Carlos Ray make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Ray Norris is an American martial artist and actor. The martial arts expert has appeared in winning films and television for more than three decades. Chuck is one of the Hollywood walks of fame stars for most of his films. Herein you will find fun facts about the legend himself.

Chuck Norris' profile summary

Full name: Carlos Ray Norris

Carlos Ray Norris Nickname: Chuck

Chuck Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : March 10, 1940

: March 10, 1940 Age: 82 years old

82 years old Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Ryan, Oklahoma, United States

Ryan, Oklahoma, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5' 8''

5' 8'' Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds : 169

: 169 Weight in kilograms : 77

: 77 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair colour: Red

Red Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Mother: Wilma (née Scarberry)

Wilma (née Scarberry) Father: Ray Dee Norris

Ray Dee Norris Siblings: Wieland and Aaron

Wieland and Aaron Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Gena O'Kelley

Gena O'Kelley Ex-wife: Dianne Kay Holechek

Dianne Kay Holechek Children : 5

: 5 Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $70 million

$70 million Instagram: @chucknorris

Early life

The celebrity was born on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, United States. His parents were Wilma (née Scarberry) and Ray Dee. Chuck has two siblings, Wieland and Aaron.

When Carlos Ray was 16, his parents divorced. He was left under the care of his mother, together with his brothers. They relocated to Prairie Village, Kansas, and then to Torrance, California. Carlos Ray's brother, Wieland, was killed in 1970 in Vietnam. Carlos attended North Torrance High School.

Career

Actor Carlos Ray speaks with the media prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Sean Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Ray joined the United States Air Force to become an air policeman at 18 years. He was deployed to Osan Air Force in South Korea. While there, he developed an interest in tangsudo and acquired the nickname Chuck. Chuck later served at March Air Base, where he was discharged in 1962.

After discharge, Chuck opened several Karate Schools around the United States. His start was poor until 1967, when he won the 1967 tournament of karate. Carlos Ray defeated seven opponents until his final fight with Skipper Mullins.

Although he was defeated in 1968, Carlos Ray defended his world championship title at the International Karate Championship in 1969. In the same year, Carlos Ray made his acting debut in the Dean Martin film The Wrecking Crew.

In 1972, he acted as Bruce Lee's nemesis in the martial arts movie Way of the Dragon. The role beat Lee's previous records in his films, The Big Boss and Fist of Fury, making it the highest-grossing film of 1972 in Hong Kong. From then on, Chuck appeared in other widely known martial works. Some of Chuck Norris' movies and TV shows that are popular include:

The Student Teachers (1973)

(1973) Breaker! Breaker! (1977)

(1977) Good Guys Wear Black (1978)

(1978) A Force of One (1979)

(1979) The Octagon (1980)

(1980) Walker, Texas Ranger (1993)

(1993) Television film Logan's War: Bound by Honor ( 1998)

1998) Television film The President's Man (2000)

(2000) The President's Man: A Line in the Sand (2002)

(2002) Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

(2004) Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005)

(2005) The Expendables 2 (2012)

Besides appearing on films, he founded two major martial arts systems: American Tang Soo Do and the Chuck Norris System. Chun Kuk Do was founded in 1990. The style was initially based on Norris's Tang Soo Do.

However, the style was evolved and made more effective and well-rounded to incorporate other systems such as Shōtōkan, Gōjū-ryū, Shitō-ryū, and American Kenpo. Today, Chun Kuk Do emphasizes self-defence, competition, weapons, grappling, and fitness. Carlos Ray has also appeared in commercials and advertisements for top companies.

The martial arts expert is also an author. He has authored and has been featured in books such as:

Winning Tournament Karate (1975)

The Secret of Inner Strength: My Story (1987)

Autobiography- Against All Odds: My Story (2004)

The Truth About Chuck Norris (2007)- penned by Ian Spector

The Justice Riders called A Threat to Justice (2007)

The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck's Favorite Facts and Stories (2009)

Wife and children

Actor Carlos Ray and wife Gena O'Kelley attend the 17th Annual Movieguide Faith and Values Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Ray met Dianne Kay Holechek in 1956. Chuck and Dianne got married in December 1958. The couple was blessed with two children. Chuck Norris' children with Dianne are Mike and Eric. Chuck had an extramarital affair during their marriage and sired a daughter, Dina. They divorced in 1989.

On November 28, 1998, the author married former model Gena O'Kelley, and they were blessed with twins, Dakota Alan and Danielle Kelly.

Net worth

Carlos Ray has appeared in many films and television films. Moreover, he has appeared in commercials and advertisements for top companies. The celeb is also an author. What is Chuck Norris' net worth? His worth as of 2022 is $70 million through all those ventures.

Chuck Norris’ fast facts

What is Chuck Norris' age? He was born on March 10, 1940. Therefore, he is 82 years old in 2022. What is Chuck Norris' real name? His real name is Carlos Ray Norris. Why did Chuck Norris retire? He retired in 2012 to take care of his wife, who developed mysterious illnesses. Is Chuck Norris a billionaire? Yes. He has earned a lot from his career. What is Chuck Norris' net worth? His net worth as of 2022 is $70 million. Why did Chuck Norris give up acting? To take care of his wife, who developed mysterious illnesses. Did Chuck Norris ever fight Bruce Lee? Yes, they had a nearly ten-minute battle.

Since he was 22 years old, Chuck Norris has produced great films revolving around martial arts. Moreover, he has written best-selling New York books and appeared in top company commercials and advertisements. Chuck is a family man who left acting to take care of his ailing wife.

