Chip Hailstone is an American television personality who became famous when he and his family were asked to appear in the National Geographic reality TV series Life Below Zero. He is known for surviving the harsh climate of Alaska with his family. Their story is told in the popular series which premiered in 2013 and has 18 seasons so far. Join us as we have a look at Chip's interesting life, his time in jail, salary, net worth and much more.

Chip Hailstone in his everyday environment in Life Below Zero.

Source: UGC

Chip is a skilled hunter and is proficient with a bow and arrow as well as a rifle and is able to use his bare hands too. His father taught him his fishing, hunting, and craft-making skills. In this article, we take a closer look at this fascinating man and his unique life with his family in the American wilderness.

Profile summary

Real name: Edward V Hailstone

Edward V Hailstone Nickname: Chip

Chip Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: March 8th, 1969

March 8th, 1969 Chip Hailstone’s age : 53 (as of March 2022)

: 53 (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Kalispell, Montana, USA

Kalispell, Montana, USA Current residence: Alaska, USA

Alaska, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Unknown

Unknown Parents: Daniel Franklin Hailstone and Mary Lois Hailstone

Daniel Franklin Hailstone and Mary Lois Hailstone Siblings: One brother

One brother Children: Tinmiaq, Iriqtaq, Mary, Caroline, and Qutan Hailstone.

Tinmiaq, Iriqtaq, Mary, Caroline, and Qutan Hailstone. Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Agnes Hailstone

Agnes Hailstone Height in feet: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Height in centimetres: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 77Kg

77Kg Weight in pounds: 170

170 Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Occupation: TV personality and hunter

TV personality and hunter Net worth: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Twitter: @HailstoneChip

@HailstoneChip YouTube: Chip Hailstone

Chip Hailstone's age

The reality star is 53 years old as of March 2022. Chip was born in Montana, USA on the 8th of May to parents Mary Lois and Daniel Franklin Hailstone. His original name given to him by his father is Edward V Hailstone. He was raised in Kalispell, Montana, which is where he learned to fish and hunt.

From an early age, the outdoorsman was fascinated by the life of a hunter and dreamed of being a hunter himself one day. When he first arrived in Noorvik, Alaska in 1988 at the age of 19, he did not think he would be sticking around for too long. But, after being attracted by the wildlife, the family settled down near the Kobuk River, which was in Noorvik located in the north-western area of Alaska which is 19 miles (30kms) north of the Arctic Circle.

Cast members of Life Below Zero

The show, which has millions of fans, has won 7 and been nominated for 7 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, follows Chip, his wife Agnes and their 5 children, among others. Some of the other cast members of Life Below Zero include Sue Aikens, Glenn Villeneuve, Jessie Holmes, Andy Bassich, Erik and Martha Mae Salitan and Ricko DeWilde.

The show centres around the lives of Alaskan hunters living in extreme tundra conditions, showing how they survive, and even flourish in the icy, frigid weather, by hunting and fishing. The show is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions and airs on National Geographic.

Chip Hailstone with his wife and 6 of their children.

Source: UGC

Educational background and career

It is unknown how much formal schooling Chip completed. His career involves essentially him and his family living in, what may seem to most people, the very difficult landscape of Alaska.

Other than this fame, he does not live a life in the limelight. The family's livelihood depends on animals that they hunt and kill, as well as the ancient trading practice of trade and bartering. The animals they hunt include bear, fox, caribou, wolf, wolverine, bison fish, walrus, seal, duck, and whale.

Are Chip and Agnes Hailstone still together?

The couple has been married for 30 years and are still together. Agnes, born in 1972, is native-born from an Alaskan tribe, Inupiaq. They met in Noovrik in 1990 and became good friends. From our research, it seems they married in 1992.

Was Agnes Hailstone married before Chip? Agnes was married before and had 2 children from this relationship, whom Chip adopted as his own.

Chip and his wife during a normal work day.

Source: UGC

Chip Hailstone's children

The famed reality TV couple has 5 daughters together. Their names are Tinmiaq, Iriqtaq, Mary, Caroline, and Qutan Hailstone. Chip was able to send his daughters to school even though he himself was not able to go to school. Iriqtaq had a son, Wade, in 2016, making Chip a grandfather. Details about the child's father are not known.

What does the tattoo on Agnes Hailstone's chin mean?

According to our research, Agnes’ chin tattoo was given to her when she entered puberty and was a sign of maturity and that she is hard working. Reportedly, it also meant that she is a serious woman.

Chip Hailstone's brother

We learned from the show, that the lead of the show has a younger brother, Willie. Willie made his debut on season 15 of the show - he works as a commercial fisherman.

What happened to Chip's Brother?

The brothers were going out with their fishing rods for the first time in about 25 years. The day they decided to go out was a blistering -31 degrees. Chip, Agnes and Willie headed out on their snowmobiles, and everything was going to plan until Agnes noticed that Willie was no longer following them. The couple went back to see what happened to Willie and saw Willie lying on a sled, screaming. He had crashed his snowmobile and broke his wrist in the accident.

Chip Hailstone's teeth

One of the star's prominent physical features that viewers have noticed is his teeth or lack thereof. They are in poor condition, and some are missing.

Chip Hailstone's teeth have become a signature mark.

Source: UGC

Why did Chip go to jail?

In 2011, Chip claimed that an Alaskan state trooper physically assaulted his daughter Tinmaiq, who was just 17 years old at the time. In another incident, he claimed a Noorvik resident pointed a rifle at his daughter after an altercation involving Chip's stepson. After getting out of prison he went back to filming the reality show and has been part of it ever since.

The star had some trouble with the law which saw him missing from the show in 2017. He was found guilty on two counts of making false statements to police, and two counts of perjury, and carried out 10 months of a 15-month sentence in Anchorage Correctional Complex, in July 2017.

Chip Hailstone’s net worth

It is estimated that Chip and his wife have a combined net worth of about $250 000. Most of their earnings come from the sale of animal parts, and from the reality show. It is believed that Chip Hailstone earns an annual salary of $45,000 from Life Below Zero.

How much does Chip Hailstone make per episode?

As of October 2021, cast members Chip and his wife Agnes reportedly make $4,500 per episode of Life Below Zero. The famous series on National Geographic debuted in 2013. Is Life Below Zero still running? The show is currently on its 18th season and is still going strong.

Chip Hailstone's Twitter

Chip's Twitter account shows 816 followers, but he has not posted since 2019. He does not appear to have a verified Facebook or Instagram account.

Chip’s YouTube

Certain episodes from the show Life Below Zero, are featured on YouTube, courtesy of National Geographic’s YouTube channel. There is, however, no channel dedicated solely to the show.

Chip has his own YouTube channel which features clips and videos from his everyday life experiences in the wilderness that is Norvvik, Alaska.

WhileChip Hailstone does not live a life in the limelight, fans love watching him and his family on Life Below Zero as they contend with the harsh surroundings and environment of Norvvik, Alaska. The show is very popular and this is evident in the fact that it is now on its 18th season and is still running.

