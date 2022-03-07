Who is Jeremy Bieber? The real reason why Justin Bieber's dad is not so popular

Jeremy Bieber is a celebrity father from Canada. He is famously known for being Justin Bieber's dad. Over the years, many people speculated that Jeremy and Justin had a strained relationship. However, that seems to have changed. Also, despite being the father of an international star, not much is known about him.

Jeremy Jack resides in Stratford, Canada and he is a father of four. Photo: @jeremybieber

Source: Instagram

Jeremy Jack came into the limelight around 2014. During the time, his son’s career was at its peak. Obviously, many of Justin’s fans wanted to know more about his personal life, as is the case with many celebrities. Do you know that Jeremy was just 18 years old when Justin was born? Find out more about him in his bio.

Jeremy Bieber's profile

Real name: Jeremy Jack Bieber

Nickname: Yankee Doodle

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 4 June 1975

Age: 46 years old (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Stratford, Canada

Current residence: Ontario, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Ethnicity: White

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'10"

Height in centimetres: 178

Weight in pounds: 174

Weight in kilograms: 79

Hair colour: Brown

Eye colour: Brown

Mother: Kathy

Father: George

Siblings: Bonnie, Brad, Rob Bieber

Marital status: Married

Wife: Chelsey Rebelo

Ex-partners: Pattie Mallette, Erin Wagner

Children: Justine, Jazmyn, Jaxon, Bay Bieber

Profession: Social media personality, producer, carpenter, construction worker, former MMA fighter

Net worth: $5 million

Jeremy Bieber' Instagram: @jeremybieber

Twitter: @JeremyBieber

Facebook: @JBieber

Jeremy Bieber’s bio

Justin's dad arrives at Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility in Miami, Fl. on Thursday, January 23rd, 2014. Photo: Miami Herald

Source: Getty Images

He was born in Stratford, Canada, into the family of George and Kathy. Jeremy is not the only child in his family; and he has three siblings: are Bonnie, Brad, and Rob.

Not much is known about his upbringing. However, it is in the public domain that he had a few legal troubles during his early life. The issues got arrested twice, and he served some time in prison.

According to Radar Online, he was arrested in 1997 for assault. He ended up in prison for 90 days. Later, he was also charged for not complying with his probation terms. In 2002, he was allegedly arrested again for assault, but the case was dismissed this time.

What nationality is Jeremy Bieber?

He is a Canadian national.

How old is Jeremy Bieber?

Jeremy Bieber's age is 46 years as of 2022. He was born on 4 June 1975, meaning that his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career highlights

Sister Jazmyn, father, singer Justin and mother Pattie Lynn Mallete attend the premiere for "Never Say Never" in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

He has tried his hand on many things. Formerly, he was a musician playing in some bands in his hometown. Later, he went into production. For example, he is the executive producer of Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower documentary. In addition to production, he has appeared in his son’s documentaries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, and Justin Bieber's Believe.

He is also into construction and carpentry. Apart from that, he is also a prominent figure in social circles. For instance, he is among the most famous celebrity dads on Instagram. At the time of writing, he has over 2.3 million followers.

What is Jeremy Bieber's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He has accumulated this fortune from his multiple careers.

Who is Jeremy Bieber's wife?

Currently, he is married to a lady named Chelsey Rebelo. Before tying the knot with Justin Bieber's dad, she was previously married in 2018. The couple is now blessed with one child whose name is Bay. However, she also came with one child from her previous relationship. Her name is Allie.

Initially, Jeremy was also in another relationship. He was married to Erin Wagner. The ex-couple was blessed with two kids, Jazmyn (born in 2008) and Jaxon (born in 2009).

Lastly, he was in a relationship with Pattie Mallette during his teenage years. Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Malette parted ways when Justine was born. Mallette was with Justin during his early years because his father was not able to take care of their son at the time.

Singer Justin and his father Jack are seen on September 19, 2016, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Billboard, the pop star said the following regarding his father,

There’s a misconception that he’s this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays.

He added,

He was immature. He left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day.

Based on the information available in the public domain, Justin is his eldest child. How old was Jeremy Bieber with Justin? He was 18 years old when the pop star was born.

Jeremy Bieber's height and weight

He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 centimetres) and weighs around 174 pounds (79 kilograms). Additionally, he has brown hair and eyes.

Where is he now?

The Sorry hit maker’s dad is currently residing in Stratford, Canada. Jeremy Bieber's house reportedly sits on an $850,000-ranch.

Jeremy Bieber is a social media personality, carpenter, and construction worker. He has also tried his hand in the entertainment scene. Many people, however, popularly know him as Justin Bieber's dad. The father and son share a close bond despite some sources alleging that he is a bad influence on his son.

