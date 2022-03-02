William Stewart is a name that only became popular after he got married to comedian and television personality Tiffany Haddish. Although their marriage was only for a short while, he has continued to appear in the news for specific reasons, which is mostly about his version of why the marriage never worked.

William and his ex-wife, Tiffany Haddish's relationship, lasted for five years before they eventually divorced.

Source: Instagram

William Stewart is more famous as the ex-husband of Tiffany Haddish than he is known for being a veteran in the army. Unlike his ex-wife, who has reasons to always be in the face of the camera because of her career, William has nothing to do with that life. He has experienced the ups and downsides of getting married to a celebrity, and his experiences were not so good to a large extent.

Profile summary

Full name : William Stewart

: William Stewart Nickname : Willie

: Willie Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 1st of June, 1978

1st of June, 1978 Age : 44 years old in 2022

: 44 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States of America

New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 159

159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Body measurements in inches: 41-30-35

41-30-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 104-76-89

: 104-76-89 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Elnora Daughtery

: Elnora Daughtery Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish School : Graduated from a local high school

: Graduated from a local high school University : Brown University

: Brown University Profession : Businessman

: Businessman Net worth: $450,000

Background information

The African-American was born on the 1st of June, 1978, which means that William Stewart's age in 2022 is 44 years. His parents are Mr and Mrs Stewart, and there are no accounts of him having siblings.

William attended a high school in his community. After graduating, he acquired a university education at Brown University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Stewart's ex-wife Tiffany Haddish.

Source: Instagram

Some people have often mistaken William Stewart for William J Stewart, even though they are unrelated. So, who is William J Stewart? He was a member of the Orange Order in Canada. He also owned and operated the Bates and Dodds Funeral Home on Queen Street West in Toronto.

Career

Not much is known about William Stewart's career except that it began with the 44-year-old working with the rest of his family to improve the profitability of the family's baking business.

He is also said to be into consultancy and has an organisation online concerning this. Some sources also associated his wife, Tiffany Haddish, with saying that her ex-husband is a veteran in the army. However, his years of service remain unknown to the public.

Who is William Stewart married to?

The African-American businessman Tiffany Haddish's ex-husband is not known to be married to anyone currently, although he was married to celebrity comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

William Stewart and Tiffany Haddish wedded in an elaborate white wedding sometime in 2008. At first, it looked like they were each other's missing piece until trouble began three years into the marriage when Willie's wife filed for a divorce.

So, who did Tiffany Haddish marry twice? It was her ex-husband. Somehow, they found a way to settle their differences after Tiffany first filed for divorce and continued as husband and wife for two years.

In 2013, William Stewart's spouse filed for another divorce which became the final straw that broke the camel's back. Since then, both parties have mostly stayed to themselves in another relationship.

Why did Tiffany Haddish divorce William Stewart?

Details of why William and his celebrity wife broke up were a mystery to the public until in recent years when Tiffany wrote an autobiography titled The Last Black Unicorn. She suggested that her husband physically and emotionally abused her in the book.

Although Tiffany was clever enough never to mention William's name in the book, he was triggered since he is about the only man known to have ever been Tiffany Haddish's husband. He has since filed a case of slander and defamation against his wife and the company that published the said slanderous book. He wants $1 million for the damages done to his personality.

The wife and the company confirmed receiving the petition, but Tiffany Haddish has been the more vocal of the two. She was quoted to have told her husband to "Be patient, your blessings are coming … start to think positive so positive things can come your way."

Who is Tiffany Haddish married to?

After splitting from her marriage to William in 2013, there is no report of her remarrying again except that she found love in Common, a man who also rocks the entertainment industry as a rapper. However, Tiffany never misses the opportunity to talk about her love for her new man.

After divorcing William, Tiffany has found love in another man.

Source: Instagram

Net worth

William Stewart's net worth may be in the shadow of his ex-wife's $6 million fortune, but he has also made a reasonable amount of financial gains for himself to live comfortably. According to the Biography Mask website, his net worth is in the region of $450,000. He has made this much from his profession as an online consultant and his time working in the family's bakery.

After his divorce, William Stewart has moved on with his life, primarily focusing on growing his online consultancy business. His first marriage was without any child, meaning that the 44-year-old can start a relationship whenever he wishes to, not worrying how his potential partner will feel about nurturing another person's kid.

