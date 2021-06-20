A global manhunt for a Durban killer may have come to an end

A worldwide chase for a suspected Durban killer may have ended when authorities in Uruguay, Texas apprehended a man named Dylan Dean Taljaard earlier this month. In November 2014, the body of an 18-year old girl was discovered stashed in the dense bush near Doonside Beach. According to reports, she suffered numerous stab wounds at the time of the murder.

A worldwide hunt for a culprit may well have come to a close. Dylan Dean Taljaard is suspected of the murder of Shannon Roberts. Photo: @inmemoryofshannonroberts (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Taljaard has been on the run since fleeing the country in 2016. Shannon Lee Roberts, his ex-girlfriend, was murdered and he is the primary suspect. At the time, Roberts and Taljaard were both 18 years of age.

After Dylan recently assaulted a girl in Uruguay, his name was found online and given to detectives. A warrant for his capture was issued in August 2018, and he was added to Interpol's most wanted or 'Red Notice List.'

While authorities have not yet commented on Taljaard's extradition, a local radio station said that investigating officer Rajan Govender of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit confirmed that SAPS and Interpol are focusing their efforts on the investigation.

Gavin Roberts, Shannon’s stepfather, has confirmed that they have collected evidence including video footage and it will be presented in court. Taljaard went backpacking in 2016, two years after the suspected murder. After departing South Africa, passport control confirmed that he had landed in Dubai, but that no movement on his passport had been detected since then.

Authorities tracked Dylan Dean Taljaard via his cellphone and GPS tracking. Photo: @inmemoryofshannonroberts (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Dylan and Shannon were once in a relationship but had become estranged at the time of the crime. It is believed that they attended Kuswag Hoer Skool in Amanzimtoti, Kwazulu-Natal. Taljaard had posted a picture of himself on Facebook in Argentina in 2018, which was discovered by authorities.

Taljaard's family insists that their son was not guilty of the murder. Dylan's father, Wynand Taljaard, claimed in a February 2019 statement that Dylan had been 'made to look like a suspect and found guilty on social media, primarily by the Roberts family.' Wynand also ruled out the possibility that his child was travelling using forged documents.

Why would he travel with false papers?

He went on to say that the last time they heard from Dylan was in October 2018, while he was in South America, and that they had not heard from him since. The father was unaware that his son was on Interpol's most wanted red list.

Shannon Roberts body was discovered in Doonside, KZN with multiple knife wounds in 2014. Photo: @inmemoryofshannonroberts (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Dylan Dean Taljaard was born on the 22nd of January 1996 and is characterized by a chest tattoo that says ′pain is just’. Shannon was born on the 14th of March 1996 and would have turned 25 this year. Local police say they will provide further details about the extradition of the suspect this week. We will be updating this article as more information surfaces.

READ ALSO: Griekwastad moorde: datum, feite, fotos, bewyse

Don Steenkamp dien 'n vonnis van 20 jaar in Boksburg uit vir die moord op sy ouers, asook die moord en verkragting van Marthella, sy jonger suster. Hy kyk daarna om moontlik die saak te laat heropen en om appél aan te teken teen sy vonnis.

Op 6 April 2012 in Griekwastad op ‘n plaas in Naauwhoek is Don op aanklagte van moord, verkragting en regsverydeling skuldig gevind. Die lyke van Deon Steenkamp (44) sy vrou, Christel (43) en hul dogter Marthella (14) is op die plaas gevind nadat die egpaar se seun, Don (15) by die plaaslike polisie kantoor ingehardloop het, in bloed bedek was en geskree het: ‘Almal is dood!’

Source: Briefly.co.za