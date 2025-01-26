A man from Limpopo and his associate were arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Free State

The man handed himself over to the police on 24 January 2025 after his wife's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds

South Africans condemned the incident and many slammed men for murdering their partners and not leaving them when faced with relationship problems

SA was reeling after a man handed himself over for murdering his spouse. Images: Jub Rubjob and Jacob Wackerhausen

LIMPOPO — A 34-year-old Limpopo man handed himself over to the police after the body of his 29-year-old wife was found in Kromdraai in the Free State on 21 January 2025. His accomplice was also arrested.

Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife

According to SABC News, the man and his wife were from Mutale in the Vhembe District and had gone missing. They were reported missing at the Moroka Police Station in Soweto. However, the woman's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the bushes in Kromdraai.

The man handed himself over on 24 January 2025. His accomplice was arrested a day later outside Musina. He was charged with possession of two unlicensed firearms.

Mzansi slammed a man for allegedly killing his wife. Image: Westend61

Men arrested for allegedly killing their partners

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed the man's actions.

Ngoako Moloi NK said:

"SA men have serious issues when coming to women, and SA women have problems too when it comes to money."

Nthato Tlhapi said:

"If a person doesn't want you anymore, just leave and move on. You'll find that the grass is green on the other side."

Bryan S Mudai said:

"People must try to control their emotions."

Ramabolu Molatoli said:

"Men, go seek help if you can no longer contain yourself. It's enough brutality."

Ikhanseling Adinga Amadoda said:

"So they succeeded in killing her and now they face jail time. Was it all worth it?"

Man records Facebook confession of killing his girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a KwaZulu-Natal man made a live Facebook recording where he confessed to killing his girlfriend. He was covered in blood in the video.

After receiving a Road Accident Fund payout, the man accused his girlfriend of wanting to leave him. South Africans severely condemned his actions. However, the man was found dead the next day and it's believed he committed suicide.

