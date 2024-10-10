A 22-year-old woman was found dead in Diepkloof in Soweto, and her boyfriend reported her death

He claimed that she had poisoned herself on 8 October 2024, and the South African Police Service opened an inquest docket

However, upon closer inspection, they discovered that she had sustained injuries, and they changed the inquest to a murder investigation, arresting the boyfriend

Karabo Lekgoathi's boyfriend was arrested for allegedly killing her. Images: Jub Rubjob/ Getty Images and Karabo Lekgoathi/ Facebook

Source: UGC

DIEPKLOOF, JOHANNESBURG — A Diepkloof, Soweto man was arrested after he was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Koketso Lekgoathi.

SAPS arrest boyfriend

According to TimesLIVE, Lekgoathi's boyfriend went to the Diepkloof Police Station in the early hours of 8 October 2024 to report that his girlfriend had ingested poison and could be dead. The police accompanied her and arrived at the scene, where they found Lekgoathi. She was pronounced dead, and the police opened an inquest docket.

The community marched to the police station and called for justice, as some believed she was murdered. She reportedly left a cryptic post which alarmed community members. The police investigated further and found that Lekgoathi sustained injuries. They changed the inquest to a murder investigation, and the boyfriend was arrested on 9 October. He will appear in court on 11 October.

Netizens react to the cases

Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.

Dipuo Maqai said:

"With my sister, the boyfriend said she shot herself, and the police didn't take him. He is still outside, and it was just the two of them in the house."

Milly Moalosi asked:

"What if she indeed took poison?"

Sthembile Msabala asked her:

"And hurt herself too?"

Marwale Joe Phaahla asked:

"What rage makes one kill another?"

Wayne Ashton said:

"The forensic department must do DNA tests."

