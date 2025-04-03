South African media personality Jub Jub has reacted to the decision by the Eastern Cape's Department of Education not to shut down Bergview College

The Ndikhokhele rapper shared a letter from the Eastern Cape's Department of Education confirming the decision to deregister the school had been reversed

Many South Africans, including Jub Jub, questioned why the school remains open despite it being a crime scene

Jub Jub calls out Eastern Cape for reversing Begview College's deregistration. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Jub Jub has reacted to a development in the Cwecwe case, which has shaken the internet for days. This comes days after Somizi offered to cover the legal costs for Cwecwe's family as they seek justice.

Jub Jub reacts to decision to keep Cwecwe's school open

Her emotional video on social media sparked mixed reactions in Mzansi, with some praising her while others accused her of seeking attentionCape. While reports suggested that Bergview College had been closed following the incident, a letter shared by Jub Jub on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 2 April proves otherwise.

In an Instagram post, the Uyajola 9/9 host shared a letter allegedly signed by the Eastern Cape’s MEC for the Department of Education, Fundile David Gade. The letter confirmed that the decision to deregister Bergview College had been reversed. Part of the letter reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Kindly be advised that the decision to withdraw the registration of your school, as an independent school, is rescinded with immediate effect.”

Jub Jub initially reacted to the decision not to deregister Bergview College, saying: “This hurts!!!!” along with heartbreak emojis. He later edited his vague reaction to a stronger one, saying:

“THIS HURTS!!!!!!!! So, the school being a crime scene will NOT be closed and school will commence as usual‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️💔💔💔💔 #justiceforcwecwe”

Netizens react to controversial decision

Jub Jub’s reaction sparked mixed opinions. Several netizens supported his call for the school to be closed. Others defended the Eastern Cape’s Department of Education’s decision, while some suggested that the parents with children enrolled at Bergview must take action.

Here’s what people are saying:

palee_tladi argued:

“Even if the principal did not do it, someone did it inside the school premises, and the principal’s reaction towards the situation granted the deregistration of that school!”

sharonk9176 suggested:

“What time are we meeting outside school, because it seems like we're forced to handle this on our own?”

rufasmann_ said:

“Isn’t it better if the management is changed and the government takes over. Cause shutting down the school will also affect hundreds of other learners, obviously this can be done after isibanjiwe lenja e rapile”

gorgeous_aloemomma responded:

“If I were one of the parents there, my child would stop attending! I can’t be uncomfortable the entire time wondering if my child is safe or not👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾”

Preciouslindros suggested:

“The ball is in the hands of the parents. May they not send their kids there. Let the school operate with no scholars😡”

Jub Jub has condemned the decision to reverse Bergview College's closure. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle offers to help Cwecwe

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle pledged support for the seven-year-old rape victim, vowing to use her platform and resources to ensure justice.

Her emotional video on social media sparked mixed reactions in Mzansi, with some praising her while others accused her of seeking attention.

Source: Briefly News