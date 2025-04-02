Former Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi gushed over her first-born daughter, Thando Mokoena

Mama Panther, as she normally calls herself, gushed over how proud she is of Thando and shared throwback pictures

Mzansi was in awe over Pearl Thusi's Instagram post, saying she is a great mother and Thando is a lucky girl

Pearl Thusi praised her daughter Thando Mokoena in a cute post. Image: pearlthusi

South African actress Pearl Thusi recently dedicated a post to her daughter, Thando Mokoena. Pearl took a moment following her social media break to gush over her firstborn.

Pearl posts cute throwback photos of Thando Mokena

Reality TV star Pearl Thusi took some time to gush over her baby girl and tell her how proud she is of her. Although she never specified what Thando did or is celebrating, Pearl posted Instagram images of her when she was a little girl.

"I’m so proud of you. You’re perfect," Pearl said.

In January, as she bid farewell to 2024, Thando Mokoena said she was excited to be graduating high school and moving and is figuring out what life is all about.

"Hey, 2025! I’m so ready for you! 2024 was a wild ride - highs, lows, laughter, tears. I grew, learned, and figured some stuff out. Thanks to everyone who’s been there for me. You mean everything! This year, I’m graduating, moving, experiencing life in a different setting and one step closer to figuring out this life thing."

Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena made her proud. Image: thandomokoena

Fans gush over Pearl and Thando

Whether Pearl was celebrating an achievement or simply just praising her daughter, her post moved many people. Fans were in awe over Pearl Thusi's message, praising her for being a great mother.

keaitumela stated:

"I can't differentiate between this picture and the adopted child? They look alike."

earthy_snow saw an uncanny resemblance:

"It's so weird that in the last frame, she looks like you."

lizzylethoko replied:

"At first., I thought the second frame is Kuhle."

refiloe_barbie_mofokeng_ stated:

"Like mother, like daughter."

joearrangement said:

"Pearl you're an amazing mom, I love that about you."

tholerm said:

"And I am so proud of you, Pearl. Amazing."

vetta2yk shared:

"The big sister is all grown up. You are doing a good job raising a Princess."

Mzansi forms opinion on Pearl and Thando's relationship

On her reality show The Real Black Pearl, on BET, Pearl Thusi and Thando had a heart-to-heart, following by a slight misunderstanding.

Netizens came to the conclusion that the two were very close and that Thando is a very respectful girl.

@ZenSivW replied:

"She has grown so much uThando and uyathetha yho but she sounds very confident I love it."

Nota Baloyi calls Pearl Thusi a downgrade

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi called actress Pearl Thusi a downgrade. His post sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending Pearl and others agreeing with him.

People stated that Nota mentioned Pearl because Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, had referenced her while defending his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne against a podcast host's criticism.

Source: Briefly News