Pearl Thusi ended her social media hiatus by sharing a heartfelt throwback picture of her late parents, expressing her wish to turn back time

Fans showed love and concern, with many welcoming her back and offering comforting messages

The actress has previously honored her parents on significant anniversaries, including her father's passing in 2021 and her mother’s 19th death anniversary in 2023

Pearl Thusi ended her lengthy social media hiatus to share a touching post about her late parents. The star has previously opened up about the pain of losing her mother at a young age, and also her father who passed away years later.

Pearl Thusi shared an emotional post on Instagram. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi remembers her parents

Pearl Thusi has returned to social media after weeks of not posting anything on her page. The seasoned actress and reality television star broke her social media break with a throwback picture of her parents.

The Queen Sono actress who has opened up about dealing with the grief of losing her parents wished she could turn back the hands of time to be with them again. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I wish I could turn back time."

Fans show love to Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi's fans and followers raised concerns about the star's post. Some welcomed her back to social media, while others questioned if she was okay.

@tutumzoneli said:

"Hope you are well, sis. Unganyamalali phela. You are the light of this social media ✨️"

@eddie_macfaiden_chalemera commented:

"You don't need to turn black time, God has been good and is taking good care of you in the present moment. The parents or elders who may have been there, as you were growing up, are proud of you."

@kat_berryx wrote:

"The lady in the Jean dress looks so much like you ❤️🙌"

Two times Pearl Thusi remembered her parents

Pearl Thusi always talks about how she loves and misses her parents. The actress never misses a chance to celebrate her parents on special days like their passing anniversaries and their heavenly birthdays.

In April 2021, Pearl celebrated her father's first death anniversary with a touching post on social media. She admitted that she was emotional on the day because she couldn't stop thinking about her late dad. The message read:

"Haven’t stopped crying today... exactly a year ago your life suddenly ended as we made huge plans together. An incredible father. You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces. Qhawe Lami."

Pearl also remembered her late mother with a heartfelt post. The star noted that 14 July 2023 marked 19 years since her mother died. She said:

"Lost you on this day 19 years ago. And I always wonder, what would you think of me. What would your relationship with your grandkids be. What would you look like now. Will I ever see you again? Are you ok?"

Pearl Thusi returned to social media with an emotional post. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando spends time with her dad

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi's baby daddy, Walter Mokoena, enjoyed some quality time with their daughter.

Former SABC sports presenter, Walter Mokoena, was captured in a rare sighting with his daughter, Thandolwethu.

Source: Briefly News