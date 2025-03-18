Holly Rey recently shared her health struggles, revealing her battle with type 1 diabetes and kidney failure, which required hospitalisation and potential dialysis or a transplant

The singer, who has faced severe anaemia and high blood pressure, opened up about the emotional toll of living with chronic illness and the fatigue and depression it caused

Fans flooded her social media with love and support, applauding her bravery for speaking out about her journey without breaking down

South African musician Holly Rey recently shared a video explaining her health journey in the past few months. The star, who has been open about her battle with type one diabetes, revealed that she went through a rough patch in the past few months.

Holly Rey opens up about her health struggles

Holly Rey, who has been battling type two diabetes since she was 11, took to her social media page to discuss why she hasn't been active on social media. Speaking in the emotional video, the singer said she was hospitalised late last year and early this year due to kidney failure.

Holly said her condition was so serious that doctors were considering dialysis and even a kidney transplant.

“It's been a scary time of not knowing what this means. I understand my diabetes and I was having a lot of diabetes fatigue and diabetes-related depression. Now adding this renal failure on top of that and not understanding what that meant.”

The singer, who is recovering from surgery severe anaemia, and high blood pressure said it has been difficult because she started feeling that people might be thinking that she was faking being sick after being sick for a long time. She added:

"It's been a tough journey. Anyone who lives with a chronic illness will know how difficult it is. You start to feel like people think you’re making things up because you are always sick. I haven’t been able to speak about it without crying until recently."

Fans send love to Holly Rey

Social media users flooded the singer's page with heartfelt messages of love and support. Many applauded her for her strength after she revealed that it was the first time she had opened up about her health without crying.

Some fans also shared their experience with chronic illnesses.

@lashdolls_sa said:

"We love you, babe! Praying for your speedy recovery 🌸🩷💫"

@mshlanze commented:

"Sending you prayers, healing, love & light🫶🏽🫶🏽"

@kimjayde commented:

"We love you Holly! Thank you for being so brave in sharing your story, praying for you always♥️"

@malkay_kay said:

"I sometimes wish my chronic illness could be visible in a form or a bruse or cut. Have FAITH that time will heal if not, you will get through it and live through it. Much love ❤️ #gravesdisease."

