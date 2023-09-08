Musician Holly Rey, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes emphasizes the importance of lifestyle changes for managing the chronic disease

She highlights that diabetes requires continuous attention to what one eats and does, rather than a simple pill-based solution

Holly Rey also encouraged fellow artists to prioritize their health, sharing her own experience of having a doctor on call

Holly Rey has revealed that she made a conscious decision to live a better and healthier life after a health scare. The talented musician was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the young age of nine and has been living with the chronic disease.

Holly Rey chats about lifestyle changes

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the star noted that living with diabetes is not like any other illness where you take a pill and everything goes back to normal. Holly Rey said being diabetic means your lifestyle changes because everything you do or eat can affect your health.

Holly Rey added that part of her lifestyle change included having a doctor on call and also having to travel with the doctor at times. She said this has been amazing, not only for her but for her entire team and fans.

"I have a doctor on call for when I'm not feeling well. He does travel with me. A big change in my schedule and my team is having a doctor be a part of my team. He's not with me all the time but whenever I'm feeling under the weather he does travel with me to make sure I can be the best version of myself.

Holly Rey calls on artists to prioritise their health

The star also called on fellow artists to take extra care of their health. She said due to their busy lifestyles, many artists barely have time to maintain healthy lifestyles. Holly said her doctor gave her a wake-up call when he said if she neglects her health, she will be forced to stop her career.

