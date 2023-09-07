Actress Sophie Ndaba Lichaba chocked up on her tears when she spoke about her children

She was speaking on the Best Mornings breakfast show on Metro FM about how her kids saved her life, making her the woman that she is today

Social media users hailed Sophie for her transformation and called her blessed for birthing children who were able to see her through

Sophie Ndaba got emotional during a Metro FM interview, talking about how her children pulled her from the valley of the shadow of death. Images: @sophiendba_, @oceanl_sa

Sophie Ndaba has been headlining a lot, especially after her glow-up. She is known to speak about God's miracles in her life, but this time, she did about her kids.

Sophie Ndaba gets emotional on Metro FM while speaking about her kids

She was a guest on the Best Mornings when she broke down while explaining how her children made her the woman she is today. She said these words while sobbing in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"...We're gonna fight this together. Guys listen to your children, love your children they're so precious. My kids saved my life. Rudo, Lwandle, Shallon.

"Besides God, Lwandle was the one who was with me in my midnight hours, if that child could bath me he would bath me.

"We don't understand when our children are there for us and we don't listen to them when they are also crying on the side. Parents, pay attention to your children, your children will save your life one day."

Check out the taken by Metro FM below:

Tweeps get touched by Sophie's relationship with her kids

Sophie's appreciation for her children during her darkest hours made her fans feel more sympathy and love for her:

@TherealMel_1 said:

"I am glad she bounced back."

@bigkoostar weighed-in:

"But why does it sound like a surprise when kids help and save their parent(s)? Shouldn't that be a norm? Or are we so bad that when a child does good to their parent(s) it shocks us?"

@Deartroublegal was touched:

"Am glad to see Sophie looking this good. But y'all should have offered her tissues to wipe those tears. Kante lo jwang!"

@BeekayJengo was thankful:

"I'm so happy she's doing well. God bless you and your kids Sophie."

@OPChairlady saw a testimony:

"You can tell if someone has been through a lot. You came, you saw & you conquered hun. Bless you, Sophie. Your prayers were heard."

Lwandle Ndaba gives Sophie a shout-out on Instagram

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lwandle penned his mom a sweet social media note praising her for never giving up and bouncing back to health and life.

He further wrote that he couldn't wait for the day when he would give his mom a mother's allowance, and she finally stopped the hustle and focused on living her best life.

