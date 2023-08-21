Sophie Ndaba's son Lwandle Ndaba who is also known as Ocean L has taken to his social media pages to shower his mom with love

Ocean L who has shown support for the former Generations actress before lauded her for never giving up

The rapper also congratulated Sophie on all her accomplishments and the recent launch of her new project She Is A Wonder

Sophie Ndaba's son Lwandle Ndaba is proud of the actress and how far she has come. The rapper poured his heart out in a touching message to the actress.

Sophie Ndaba’s son Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba penned a sweet message for his mother. Image: @oceanel_sa and @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba's son Lwandle pens emotional post

We all know Sophie Ndaba has gone through a lot over the past few years, but she has risen from the bottom and is sharing her story with the world.

Among the many people who are proud of how far the actress has come is her son Lwandle "Ocean L" Ndaba. The rapper headed to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming tribute to his beautiful mother.

He applauded her for not giving up even when all hope was lost. Ocean L also congratulated the former Generations star on her endeavours. Part of the touching post read:

"I got Mad love for you Ma and thank you for never giving up I’m super proud of what you have accomplished so far ,

"I’m looking forward to the day I can say to you “Ma stay home and do absolutely nothing for the rest of you your life as I will take care of you and give you mom allowance ”

"Till then it’s hustle time to the highest level I’m Glad I have your work ethic so imma use it in my school work and in my everyday life to thrive."

Sophie Ndaba responds to son's emotional post

The actress was among the many people who were touched by the sweet appreciation post. The doting mom took to her son's comments section with a response that moved SA to tears. She wrote:

"My son my precious "prembaby" I never understood why God made you come early, I bow see he was prepping you to know what is strength. You fought from birth sith nomny. Bow you're fighting through your young adult life. Waking up at 5M daily to college and your side business just to care for us and continue to partner with mommy.

"I do not take your love and appreciation and understanding of God first. I pray blessings over everything you touch and your life. MY you continue to put God first and respect your parents as you have. God sees it all and will personally bless you. I love you to moon n back. Thank you my stunkie ❤️❤️❤️"

