Uncle Waffles has received some adverse reactions from netizens for her latest TikTok videos

The saucy video from the DJ failed to impress fans, who told her to stick to deejaying and less dancing

Waffles also sparked BBL rumours as she showed off her derriere in the clip where she is doing the Bacardi dance move

Fans are not loving Uncle Waffles' latest video, where she is showing off her behind.

Uncle Waffles took on a TikTok challenge, but it did not land with her followers. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The DJ is famous for her overall stage presence when she is spinning on the decks.

However, a TikTok video did not impress netizens who weren't afraid to voice out their disapproval.

SA not moved by Waffles' dancing in a viral video

Twitter user @AM_Blujay shared a video clip from her TikTok account where she attempts to do a challenge.

The user reckoned that Waffles had gotten thicker.

"Uncle Waffles got thicker."

Netizens not quite feeling Waffles' dancing

@KGenius247 said:

"It's those unhealthy American burgers."

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"Gorgeous, but she can’t dance."

@Jozee25 said:

"This is how you know a career is not going anywhere without looks."

@mandisi444 said:

"She's peaking. She's about to turn 24..... then if she doesn't get slimmer, it's started!"

@sirboring_26 said:

"It always these slim thick, built ladies that got live recoil on their wagon movement."

@Busisa_Ma said:

"She's been eating all of South Africa's trash talk."

@Lavita23Sound said:

"Can’t look over the fact that she’s from Swaziland."

@Plus600HP said:

"She’s enjoying the money."

@CHUBBITO267 said:

"Yaah noh everything is coming properly."

SA throws Waffles to the wolves after Americans feast on her

After her BET Award nomination stated she is from Swaziland, SA threw a fit, reported The Citizen.

Many were thrown off by the fact that she, too, did not associate herself with South Africa.

So, when Americans roasted her teeth and her weave, SA folded its arms and asked for the Swati people to defend their own.

Kelly Rowland fan girls over Uncle Waffles

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles gained a fan in Kelly Rowland.

The American singer and former Destiny's Child group member said she had been observing Uncle Waffles' career for one year straight.

In an interview, Rowland said she was very proud of Waffles for the love she had received internationally, adding that she has so much personality.

Source: Briefly News