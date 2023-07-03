Influencer and night club hostess Inno Morolong has again set socials on fire with a jaw-dropping vacancy on her Instagram story

The Diamond and Dolls star is once again being accused of trafficking young girls into adult entertainment

Tweeps have been left in utter disbelief and shock at her bold and unfiltered post

Night club host and promoter Inno Morolong is trending on Twitter after she announced that she was looking for beautiful girls and strictly not dragons

Inno Morolong announced on her Instagram that she is looking for 'beautiful' Cape Town girls to work, Images: Inno Morolong.

Open vacancy for Cape Townians

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reposted Inno's Instagram story that she was looking for Cape Town girls who would work for more than R20 000 on his Twitter account.

Khawula's followers opened a discussion under the Tweet, debating and suggesting what the work is, and who qualified to be categorised as a 'dragon':

@XekiHlongwane caught stray bullets:

"Dragon Ball Z in me is offended "

@bongie_israel was in disbelief:

"Jehovah . I thought that these things happen in some Brazilian Mafia series. Kanti nalana eMzansi? Anyway, it's easy. She can scan from all these ladies who are always naked here on Twitter, they are too many. Akaqoqe siphumule izinqa. Kuzokwehla namabhadi "

@SRibons said:

"I see people saying that it's human trafficking, lapho I'm sure the cargo didn't waste time DM'ing the pics. Is it against the law if the trafficked consents to being trafficked for R20k?"

@yongy094 remarked:

"She's not even hiding it no more."

@Prudy_L said:

"Prostitution is legal in South Africa, hence there is no shame in the post."

@Phindi_R concluded:

"I'm pretty sure her DMs were flooding with pictures. Those girls know exactly what they are getting themselves into."

@SbuuMathe foretold the future:

"Jikijiki "please help us find Akhona, last seen in Cape Town" And then SA men are called dogs again when we don't talk about these so-called "influencers" who sell young girls to God knows who."

Inno Morolong accused of being a pimp

The Diamond and Dolls reality star came under fire in 2022 for inviting broke and beautiful girls on her Instagram stories to party with her for the festive season. She added that they should respond to the invite with pictures, which she would choose the qualifying candidates.

She rubbished the claims to Daily Sun, saying the post was old, and was from her days when she was a full-time host and needed a pool of champagne girls for nightclubs.

Inno splits with an abusive ex

In a previous story about the influencer, Briefly News reported that she split up with her ex after being emotionally and physically abused.

Morolong claimed to have opened a case of common assault at the Sandton Police Station on 21 September 2022 when her ex of six months allegedly beat her up. The police confirmed that the case was opened, but no arrests were recorded.

