Inno Morolong has revealed that her ex boyfriend allegedly physically abused her when she opened up about their tumultuous relationship

The Diamond and Dolls star alleged that her former man threw hands in her direction in September after emotionally abusing her

Gauteng police confirmed that a case of assault has been registered at the Sandton police station, adding that the suspect has not been arrested

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Inno Morolong has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her ex. The media personality alleged that her former bae used to physically abuse her.

Inno Morolong opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her ex. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old Diamond and Dolls reality TV star said her ex allegedly threw hands in her direction in September but has not been arrested yet.

Speaking to Daily Sun, she claimed she opened a case of common assault at the Sandton cop shop on 21 September. She claimed he also abused her emotionally, adding that they dated for six months.

The club host alleged that her ex used to belittle her and used to laugh at things she worked hard for, like her ride. It then became physical two months ago. Inno Morolong further said she left him because she was scared for her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of assault has been opened at the Sandton cop shop.

Mzansi can't get enough of Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi can't get enough of Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy's love. Social media users just love the way the celeb couple loves each other.

The rapper and his Metro FM presenter wife threw a private and personal gender reveal party and celebrated their love on Wednesday, 2 November. They posted a cute clip of their celebration on their timelines. Family members and close friends were the only guests on the perfect day.

ZAlebs reports that the couple is expecting a baby boy. Their traditional wedding took place three years ago but they only signed official documents on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the couple's fans shared their thoughts on the fairytale love story. Many praised Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy for the love and support they show each other on a daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News