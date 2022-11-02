Katlego Maboe recently celebrated the birthday of the most important woman in his life

The controversial television personality and musician posted a heartwarming message to mark his mother's special day

He shared an adorable throwback picture and heaped her with praise, and also thanked her for the love and care

Katlego Maboe would never miss celebrating his special lady on her day. The Expresso presenter shared the sweetest birthday tribute on his pages.

Katlego Maboe marked his mother's birthday with a heartwarming tribute. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Maboe made headlines a few months ago when he went back to presenting the popular SABC 3 morning show Expresso following his GBV and cheating scandals.

According to ZAlebs, the star headed to his Instagram page to mark his mother's birthday. He posted a sweet throwback picture alongside a heartwarming tribute. He said his mom has been there for their family through thick and thin. He wrote:

"Mama aka Sis B aka Di Mamzo aka Moruti Maboe - HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the North Star that has always kept us on the course, the fire that has kept us warm on the coldest of nights. You’re our prayer warrior, our root keeping us grounded, providing the nurturing that has kept us thriving no matter what the circumstances. Thank you for all this and so much - no words will ever suffice! We love you forever!"

Vusi Thanda vows to save money after receiving R30 000 donation from Kicks Footwear founder Sammy Mhaule

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Vusi Thanda got a lot of support after opening up about facing money troubles. The Yizo Yizo star wanted to keep everything to himself, but people were willing to help him.

South Africans supported Vusi after he asked for financial help. Sammy Mhaule has been the latest to cover a huge expense that the actor faced, a R45 000 debt on his rentals.

ZAlebs reported that Vusi received a R30 000 donation from Sammy, who initially wanted to have an event to fundraise but decided to give away the money.

“Although we would have loved to host the event as planned, this approach made more sense to everyone involved, because the ultimate goal of this whole exercise was always to offer relief to uBaba.”

