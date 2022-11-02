Vusi Thanda can breathe a sigh of relief after getting help for his financial problems from a generous businessman, Sammy Mhaule

The veteran actor owes his landlord nearly R50 000 and got some much-needed financial assistance from Sammy, the founder of Khokhova Kicks Footwear

Sammy's company went to great lengths to make sure that he would not become homeless by giving him what he needed the most

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vusi Thanda got a lot of support after opening up about facing money troubles. The Yizo Yizo star wanted to keep everything to himself, but people were willing to help him.

Vusi Thanda talked about how ready he is to be more financially careful after receiving a donation from Sammy. Image: Facebook/Vusi Thanda/Instagram/@sammymhaule

Source: UGC

South Africans supported Vusi after he asked for financial help. Sammy Mhaule has been the latest to cover a huge expense that the actor faced, a R45 000 debt on his rentals.

Kicks Footwear helps Vusi Thanda financially

ZAlebs reported that Vusi received a R30 000 donation from Sammy, who initially wanted to have an event to fundraise but decided to give away the money. He said

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Although we would have loved to host the event as planned, this approach made more sense to everyone involved, because the ultimate goal of this whole exercise was always to offer relief to uBaba.”

Speaking to Sunday World about receiving the money, Vusi said he would invest what he got. He said:

“I am officially saying goodbye to poverty. I don’t want to touch a cent of this money but instead I want to invest it, because that is a mistake I made in the past."

The actor said he learned his lesson about misusing money and thanked Kicks Footwear for standing by him through a difficult time.

Vusi has gone through a difficult patch, and many South Africans heard his plight. The actor clashed with netizens after being accused of lying about SABC. Some Briefly News readers gave their thoughts on the Mzansi actor's financial woes on a Facebook post

Bright Chivandika commented:

"He's been in the industry for years but he has nothing."

Navigator Ngwenya commented:

"If our very own public figures don't know how to handle their finances after making it to the entertainment industry, then we still have a long way to go."

Thë Mxoeh commented:

"One thing I know is that if he became broke due to reckless spending the first time."

Sanelisiwe Pretty Mathuthu commented:

"Okusalayo let's take into account that Vusi Thanda is our elder and the oldest among all the celebrities who have been asking for donations, please let's give him RESPECT."

Leabua Jonathan commented:

"Being broke is normal. I don't even ask for donations."

Vusi Thanda grateful to late Shona Ferguson who gave 3 months financial support

Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Thanda spoke about how Shona Ferguson once provided him with everything he needed. The actor got candid about relying on Shona Ferguson before he passed away.

The Fergusons supported Vusi financially, while he was sick. Vusi took DJ Sbu on a trip down memory lane by giving details of how Shona Ferguson did the most for him

According to ZAlebs, the veteran actor Vusi, says that he was too sick to look after himself and his family. He told DJ Sbu that Shona and Connie Ferguson were all he needed to get through his illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News