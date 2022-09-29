The South African Broadcasting Corporations has poured cold water on the claims that they are owing Vusi Thanda thousands of rands

The national broadcaster issued a statement stating that the veteran actor is not being owed anything

This comes after a video of the actor asking for pledges to pay his rent went viral on social media

Veteran actor Vusi Thanda hogged headlines in the past few days after he appeared in a short video asking for handouts from well-wishers.

The SABC has denied claims that it has not been paying veteran actor Vusi Thanda. Image: @NorthEstTimes.

Source: Twitter

In the video that has since gone viral, the Emzini Wezinsizwa star claimed that he was broke because the SABC owed him money.

According to IOL, the national broadcaster issued a statement debunking the claims. The SABC’s Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli cleared the air on the matter. The statement further stated that the public broadcaster last aired Emzini Wezinsizwa two years ago, and Thanda has been paid in full since then. The statement read:

"The SABC can confirm that our records show that we are up to date with submitted payments for repeat fees in regard to Mr Vusi Thanda. It must also be noted that ‘Emzini Wezinsizwa’ was last broadcasted on SABC 1 two years ago, and any claims for the last repeat for Mr Thanda have been settled."

ZAlebs reports that Ntuli further advised Vusi Thanda to contact the public broadcaster for any outstanding balances due to him.

