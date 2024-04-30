Rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to a fan claiming that he is rich after lauding his dance moves

The star said he has faith that he will be very wealthy by the end of the year because he is a firm believer

Cassper Nyovest has been baptised and has accepted God as his saviour, sparking a huge debate online

One of Mzansi's most popular artists, Cassper Nyovest, has debunked claims that he is wealthy.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to curious fans about his wealth. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass responds to speculations about his wealth

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest responded to a curious fan who mentioned his net worth. After Cassper took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge, his fans praised him for his stellar dance moves.

A fan, @AustineMsagala, said Cassper debunks the notion that wealthy people cannot dance because he nails it every time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They usually say rich people don't know how to dance. You really contradicted that saying and proved otherwise."

However, Cassper said he is not wealthy yet.

Cassper says his belief in God will make him wealthy

Mama I Made It hitmaker recently got baptised. Cassper has accepted God as his saviour, and despite sparking a huge debate online, he remains firm in his beliefs.

With his newfound faith, Cassper believes that he will be very wealthy by the end of the year.

"Lol. I’m no rich yet, I believe Imma be very rich end of this year though. Now that I have God fully in my heart, I believe I will flourish."

Mzansi encourages Cassper

Fans are rooting for Cassper Nyovest to reach his full potential and get that money.

@AustineMsagala said:

"That's the energy, brother. Never slowing down even when you have 10 times what others your age are still dreaming of."

@MaeathCFC stated:

"Now that..I am fully behind you."

@OMantshule

"But you are living in a mansion, how can you say you are not rich?"

Cassper roasted for Metro FM outfit

According to a previous report from Briefly News, popular rapper Cassper Nyovest recently made headlines on social media with his outfit at the Metro FM Awards.

A picture of the star in his outfit was shared on Twitter, and many netizens roasted the star. Many said he looks like the chauffeur on Khumbule Ekhaya.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News