Unseen footage of Cassper Nyovest's private baptism has hit the internet, catching fans by surprise

The leaked video sparked discussions about Cassper's decision to pursue a close relationship with God

Social media erupted with speculation about the rapper's motives, with some people questioning the sincerity of his newfound faith

Cassper Nyovest made waves on social media with his baptism. Image: @casspernyovest

A leaked video of Cassper Nyovest's private baptism has set social media abuzz. The footage, shared by a popular blog page @MDNnewss on Twitter/X shows the musician being dipped in a pool multiple times.

Cassper Nyovest urges his fans to seek God

This comes after the rapper's New Year's message, where he encouraged his followers to seek a deeper relationship with God.

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions from tweeps, expressing a range of opinions on the rapper's chosen path.

Motives of converting to Christianity scrutinised

Some fans are curious about whether Cassper's religious transformation is a genuine spiritual journey or a strategic move to boost music sales.

See the video below:

Cassper's supporters amazed by his baptism

The Mama I Made It hitmaker is no stranger to the spotlight, and this has added a new layer about his personal life to supporters

@Son_of_the_so mentioned:

"Badidekile labafana, why angayo phahla?"

@Bukiwe56897 wrote:

"That's good him ey. Accepting Jesus in 2024."

@Bukiwe56897 stated:

"Skomota should also get baptised."

@jacktairo posted:

"He is getting baptised so that he can make hits again."

@Lethabo4991 tweeted:

"Jesus is King indeed."

@TawanaM14 said:

"MaZulu a borile, they killed AKA and Casper’s rap career."

@ItuTudua added:

"Right path of life."

@djstago asked:

"In a swimming pool? Wow! Might as well go and baptise myself now in the pool."

Cassper preaches importance of connection with God

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his socials to share a New Year's message that went beyond the usual resolutions.

The rapper expressed concern about the lack of emphasis on spiritual growth in people's resolutions for 2024. He urged his followers to prioritise their relationship with God.

