Nadia Nakai has had an interesting dating life. The star has been rumoured to have dated some of the biggest names in the South African entertainment industry. She has confirmed some of the rumours and had remained mum on some of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai's dating history was thrust into the spotlight by AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The rapper's fans and followers remain curious about whether or not she dated fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest. The star also allegedly hit it off with one-half of the Major League DJz Bandile Mbere.

Briefly News looks at Nadia Nakai's dating life.

Bragga is undoubtedly one of the most famous female rappers in Africa. The star has multiple awards, hit songs and recently added reality television star under her belt when she joined the cast of Young, Rich and Famous.

Naturally, Nadia Nakai's legion of fans known as the Bragga Brigade is eager to know more about her personal life, especially her romantic affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. Nadia Nakai allegedly dated rapper Cassper Nyovest while she was signed at Family Tree

Nadia Nakai's relationship with Cassper Nyovest remains questionable. The rappers have assured the fans that it was strictly business between them but Mzansi has refused to believe that sparks didn't fly between the two.

Cassper Nyovest responded to a curious fan about his relationship with Nadia. The fan had asked if they were still good friends when she left his record label, Family Tree.

According to SAHipHopMag, Mufasa said there was no tension between them. He tweeted:

"Nah but she left the label and we no longer work together so naturally we won't hang as much. She's got a new team and I'm sure she'll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway."

2. Nadia Nakai reportedly dated Major League DJz Bandile Mbere and later wrote a song about their breakup

Nadia Nakai reportedly dated Major League DJz member Bandile Mbere for a few years.The two stars seemed to be in a serious relationship until their breakup.

IOL reported that Mbere confirmed the news of their relationship after months of speculation from social media users. Speaking during an interview, Bandile said:

"Yes, we’re dating. It’s been almost a year now. We just wanted to clear up all the speculation."

Nadia Nakai and Bandile Mbere's relationship was short lived. The pair went their separate ways and Bragga used her heartbreak to create her hit song More Drugs.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bragga said More Drugs was not about addiction, but about nursing a broken heart. She said:

"Obviously, I am not a drug addict, but it's going through heartache that makes you want to take something to numb the pain, because it is not subsiding or going away."

Nadia Nakai dated Dotcom but split amicably after a few months

Nadia Nakai reportedly dated fellow star Dotcom earlier in her career, iHarare reports. The rapper's relationship did not last long becausethey both wanted to focus on their careers.

Speaking to Slikouronlife about why she parted ways with Dotcom, the Naaa Meaan hitmaker said they didn't breakup because of infidelity but it was an amicable separation. She said:

"It’s not like we broke up because of a girl or a guy, or whatever the case is. It was kind of a mutual thing to focus on our own things.

"You know that Dot has supported me for the longest time, and I've supported him for the longest time, and I think that sometimes we need to go our separate ways to build ourselves, and then come back together when we're good."

Nadia Nakai and American rapper Vic Mensa's shortlived steamy relationship

Nadia Nakai once took her love life beyond the country's borders. The rapper was the envy of many when she confirmed that she was dating American rapper Vic Mensa.

Although she was sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram page, Nadia confirmed her fling with Vic Mensa during an episode of Young, Famous and African.

According to SowetanLIVE, the rumour mill started buzzing about the couple after they were seen getting cozy during the video shoot of their collaboration, Practice.

She had the internet salivating when she posted steamy pictures after being whisked to Mexico for her birthday getawa. She captioned the post:

"Baby said pack your bags."

However, Nadia was open about the struggles she was facing from being in a long distance relationship. She confirmed her breakup during an interview on YouTuber Lasizwe's show, Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Nadia Nakai and AKA's fairytale love story that was cut short by death

Nadia Nakai and AKA was a couple that Mzansi never knew they needed. The couple confirmed their relationship with cute Instagram posts after months of speculation from internet rumourmongers.

The pair were on the way to becoming Mzansi's own Beyoncé and Jay Z before AKA's life was abruptly cut short when he was shot by unknown gunmen in front of Wish Restaurant in Durban.

According to The Citizen, the couple spoke about how they met and what drew them to each other in one of their last interviews together. Supa Mega said he loved how God fearing and family oriented Nadia is. He said:

“Just how caring she is, how loving she is, how family oriented she is, how God oriented she is and how she just wants to make me a better person”

Nadia also sang praises for her boo saying he loved his leadership skills. She said:

"He is so strong in his beliefs and the way you think is the right way to do things. I had to learn a lot of that from you."

AKA allegedly wanted to propose to Nadia Nakai before his death

Zimoja reported that the Fela In Versace hitmaker was ready to take their relationship to the next level before he was killed.

A source close to the rapper said he wanted to go down on one knee on Valentines Day, but he died a few days before. The source said:

"She was the one. He was planning to propose this year. He was hopeless romantic and I am sure by Valentine's day, it would have been done. Funny thing is they have known each other for more than 10 years and at one point he mentored her for a project But the love only came when he was in a dark place and needed her the most."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News