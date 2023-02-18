AKA's death marked an end to a beautiful love story between the star and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai

The stars who have been dating for a while had become one of Mzansi's fav couples

According to rumours circulating on social media, Supa Mega was ready to go down on one knee to propose to the More Drugs rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA was reportedly planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day. Anyone who knew the rapper knows that he was a hopeless romantic who always went out of his way to show love to Nadia Nakai.

AKA was reportedly planning to propose to Nadia Nakai. Image: @nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

The adorable pair, affectionately known as the Braggacy had been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts, dinner and lunch dates and even local and international vacations.

AKA was reportedly planning to propose to Nadia Nakai

According to ZAlebs, a source close to the couple revealed that AKA was ready to take their relationship to the next stage before he was fatally killed in Durban last week Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nadia Nakai reportedly stood by the Fela In Versace rapper when he was going through a rough patch following Anele Tembe's passing. The couple's close friend said Mega was planning to go down on one knee on Valentine's Day. The source said:

“She supported him. Took the late-night calls when he was crying and she was there for him. She was the one. He was planning to propose this year. He was hopeless romantic and I am sure by Valentine’s day, it would have been done."

AKA’s funeral: Videos of AKA’s casket getting lowered into grave trends online after family asked for privacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was laid to rest on February 18 at Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg. The rapper was assassinated on February 10 by unknown gunmen outside Wish on Florida in Durban.

The country has been in mourning for the week, and AKA's family gave fans an opportunity to bid their farewells at his memorial service which was televised live on Friday. The Forbes family only asked for privacy on the day of the funeral.

AKA's burial which was reserved for close family and friends soon became public. Pictures and videos of his family at the cemetery were leaked online and people got a glimpse of the proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News