AKA's untimely death came as a shock to his family and fans who are still trying to come to terms with his passing

Social media has been full of tributes from the rapper's fans, and one took things a notch further by getting a tattoo in honour of the rapper

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the thoughtful gesture by the All Eyes On Me rapper's fan

AKA may be gone but his legacy and music live on forever. The rapper's fans have been trying to come to terms with his untimely passing.

AKA’s fan showed off a tattoo he got in honour of the late rapper. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Anyone who knew AKA knows he loved tattoos and had a number of beautiful tattoos on his body. Some of the notable ones included his daughter Kairo's name on his arm, different faces of Michael Jackson, a Manchester United logo and the recent one, a half lion which matched Nadia Nakai's half lioness.

AKA's fan gets cool tattoo of the late rapper

One of Bhova's diehard fans wowed social media users with a stunning tattoo of the Energy rapper. In the post shared by a Twitter user with the handle, @RubuThulisa, the tribute to AKA showed the star's name, Kiernan Forbes and his face.

Mzansi reacts to the tattoo

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said getting a permanent tattoo of the rapper was a little too much while others said they were thinking about following suit.

@TiagoCreative said:

"Really dope, ignore the hate and dumb remarks, tattoos don't mean the same thing to people who see them as opposed to the person getting it, wouldn't get a portrait or anyone on me but this is dope, also getting a tattoo of Aka's logo next week ."

@MissMonkeyJA wrote:

"Now that's what I call a real fan. Shout out, brother. Long live Supa Mega, live long."

@Blackmyth015 noted:

"Aka had a tattoo of Michael Jackson. Just saying."

