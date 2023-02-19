There seems to be tension between the Tembe and Forbes families following the brutal murder of top rapper AKA

Reports circulating on social media have pointed fingers at Anele Tembe's family, but Moses Tembe has debunked the rumours

Moses Tembe reportedly requested to attend AKA's funeral but the rapper's parents ignored his request

The tension between AKA and Anele Tembe's families seem to be boiling up amid allegations that Moses Tembe had a hand in AKA's assassination.

AKA’s family reportedly ignored Moses Tembe's request to attend the rapper's funeral. Image: @KasiEnterprises and @tonydforbes

Social media has been awash with mixed theories from peeps who seem to believe that AKA's death was an act of revenge.

Moses Tembe reaches out to AKA's father Tony Forbes

According to IOL, Moses Tembe reached out to Tony Forbes following the rapper's death. Per the reports, Tembe wanted to have a meeting with Forbes but the rapper's father said he will get back to him. The message read:

"Thank you for your message. We appreciate it greatly. It (AKA’s death) has not registered for me. I will revert soonest about the best time and address for you to come through."

AKA's family reportedly barred Moses Tembe from attending rapper's funeral

Sunday World reported that Tony and Lynn Forbes ignored the late rapper's fiancé's father's request to join the family on his burial.

Sources close to the rapper told the publication that the Forbes family told Anele's father that they were busy when he reached out. This follows the explosive article where Moses Tembe's lawyers claimed AKA murdered Anele.

