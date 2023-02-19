Musa Khawula claimed that Boity Thulo was pregnant in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel

The controversial blogger further claimed that Boity lied that she was getting 450K monthly from her boyfriend

Clips from his YouTube show trended on social media and many viewers said they hate that they love his celebrity gossip

Musa Khawula said he suspects Boity is pregnant on his YouTube show.

Source: Instagram

Infamous celebrity blogger Musa Khawula dropped a juicy video gossiping about SA entertainers on his YouTube channel. One of his targets was Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha.

Musa Khawula alleges Boity and Anton are expecting a child

Musa posted a video Saturday night and claimed that Boity was expecting a child with Anton. He said he and his friends suspect that the media personality's weight gain was due to a bun in the oven.

Musa added that Boity also lied when she said on Mihlali's YouTube channel that she was getting a monthly girlfriend allowance of R450k. The blogger said that it was impossible that Anton Jeftha could afford to pay that on his actor's salary.

The pregnancy rumours come after recent reports that Boity and Anton went their separate ways.

SA TikTokkers react to Musa's claims that Boity is pregnant

@vuyo_ngwekazi said:

"I also haven’t forgiven Boity for lying about that R400k allowance in that interview."

@mvelohh1 stated:

"Lol, I’m starting to think Musa doesn’t like Boity that much."

@tenn.eille wrote:

"South Africa's Wendy Williams, but instead of sipping on tea it's Hunters Dry."

@yolandanosihle added:

"Boity always catches it with Musa."

@user3137754839334 commented:

"I tried so hard to hate him but I just can't seem. I love him so much."

@nontuthukongwenya2875 shared:

"Boity being pregnant or not, at the end of the day we don't care. :ove Musa!"

@lesegotsele_ said:

"I want Boity to sue him."

Boity and Anton Jeftha rumoured to have broken up because of TV host’s luxurious lifestyle, Mzansi reacts

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Boity and Anton Jeftha reportedly broke up after serving Mzansi couple goals on social media.

The news circulated when the rumoured former lovers didn't post each other on Valentine's Day. Many fans of the couple were suspicious because Anton is known as the romantic lover who showed love to Boity on Instagram on the previous Valentine's Day.

