Murdah Bongz broke his social media silence and posted an Instagram Story after AKA's memorial service

People said his Insta Story had a secret meaning and they discussed on Twitter what he meant by it

Some netizens said the timing of his post was suspicious and linked it to DJ Zinhle's behaviour at AKA's memorial service

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Murda Bongz posted the word 'weird' on Instagram following AKA's memorial service. Image: @murdagbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz had tongues wagging on Twitter after he posted the word "weird" on his Instagram Stories.

It was his first social media post in over a week and people racked their brains trying to figure out what he meant by it.

Murdah Bongz trends on Twitter for his cryptic Instagram Story

Screenshots of Murdah's Instagram Story spread on Twitter and he topped the trending list on the social media platform. People said DJ Zinhle's husband's post was somehow related to AKA's memorial services that took place on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zinhle attended the event honouring the murdered rapper who she had a daughter with. Some tweeps shared that it must have been hard for Murdah to see his wife crying for her ex-boyfriend.

Mzansi analyse Murday Bongz's cryptic Instagram post

@PantherZulu posted:

"Kairo could have gone with Glammy to her dad's memorial, Zinhle choosing to be there has brought disgrace to Bongz once again."

@Katlego78069436 wrote:

"Maybe DJ Zinhle never came back home since the memorial service. Baby mamas sometimes."

@moon_man28 stated:

"Apparently everyone is an investigator. Haven't seen the credentials but we are who we are."

@Vincent_Kgawane added:

"You are adding fuel to the fire slow down bro."

@sibiya_vusi tweeted:

"Imagine your wife is being called a daughter to the ex's mother, wow."

@ASSENT707 wrote:

"Bongz's timing is wrong."

@leeroyndhlovu commented:

"This AKA tragedy will affect many lives in so many ways."

@T_Batsoo said:

"Imagine how his family looks at him when they see Zinhle in black and shedding a tear."

Murdah Bongz to not Attend AKA’s Funeral, SA claims it’s pedi culture: “DJ Zinhle wasn’t supposed to go there”

Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz will not be attending AKA's funeral. The late rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement detailing his memorial and funeral service.

The Forbes revealed that DJ Zinhle's hubby, also known as Mörda, will not be part of the funeral because he'll be observing and respecting cultural protocol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News