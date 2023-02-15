AKA's family has confirmed that Murdah Bongz will not be attending AKA's memorial service and funeral because of cultural protocol

The late talented rapper was shot dead on Friday night in Durban while out with his friends on Florida Road

Murdah Bongz married AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, and some people claim his Pedi culture doesn't allow a man to bury his wife's ex

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Murdah Bongz will not be attending AKA's funeral. The late rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement detailing his memorial and funeral service.

Murdah Bongz will not attend DJ Zinhle's baby daddy's funeral. Image: @djzinhle, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA was fatally shot in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, married AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle. The Forbes revealed that DJ Zinhle's hubby, also known as Mörda, will not be part of the funeral because he'll be observing and respecting cultural protocol.

ZAlebs reports that AKA's family, in a statement, thanked Murdah Bongz's family for the support they have given them. Murdah Bongz will also be in absentia at the memorial service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi claims Murdah Bongz is observing Pedi culture

Peeps took to the comments section and debated which culture prevents Murdah Bongz from attending the funeral. Most people claimed he is a Pedi man and his culture doesn't allow him to attend the funeral of his wife's ex.

kia_mbk asked:

"Guys am I the only one still fixed on the point of which culture is this that prohibits Bongani from attending the memorial and funeral? I'm just asking."

ehn_dee_mafologelo wrote:

"I know in Sepedi he’s not supposed to attend cos they smashed the same lady."

lungile_makondo commented:

"In my culture which is the Tsonga, it is not allowed for Bongani to attend AKA's funeral since he married his baby mama."

kedibone.mathekga said:

"Yes, in Sepedi we also follow the same cultural rule. You can't attend the funeral of your wife's ex, it is not allowed."

muhle_khabo wrote:

"DJ Zinhle wasn't supposed to go there herself. It's Pedi culture, she and Murdah weren't supposed to go there but Zulu culture is different I guess."

yandaworld added:

"It's our African culture, one which says a man can't bury his ex coz he will follow suit. One that says you can go to the funeral, but don't eat. One which says makoti can't bury her babazala. These things are there, it just depends on how deep one is in to culture. I just don't think this was supposed to be announced."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The hip-hop artist's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The government official further said Supa Mega's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News