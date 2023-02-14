DJ Sbu shared a video of an old interview he did with AKA's former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

The veteran radio DJ stated that he wanted people to fully understand who Tibz was and pay him the respect he deserves

South Africans thanked Sbu for making sure Tebello's legacy wasn't lost by sharing the clip

DJ Sbu paid tribute to AKA's former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. Tibz died alongside AKA in Durban after unknown men shot them.

DJ Sbu shared a video of an old interview with Tibz as a tribute to the late star. Image: @djsbulive and @tebello.motsoane

Condolences were sent to the deceased's families, but because of Supa Mega's fame, it seems like many people forgot that the rapper was not the only victim of the shooting. MDN News on Twitter reported that Durban police had not contacted Tebello's family regarding their tragic loss.

Taking to his Instagram to ensure Tibz is celebrated, DJ Sbu shared a clip of a 2016 interview with him. In the video, Sbu listed Tibz's achievements and what he has done for the entertainment industry, including AKA's brand.

"Who was @tebello.motsoane? Entrepreneur & Foodie, co-founder of @augoldvodka @showlove.co.za & @headhonchosa. Here's a flashback interview we did back in 2016. In his own words."

South Africans are grateful to DJ Sbu for keeping Tibz's legacy alive

@xolisa.gaca said:

"@djsbulive Thank you for helping those of us who are not in the industry understand who Tebello was. It’s easy to grieve Kiernan and forget that we lost another great person."

@dee_nkele shared:

"The black excellence guy. Tebello was such a giant. May his soul rest in power."

@phumlaniyalo posted:

"Coolest dude in the game. ️RIP Tibz."

@sibusisodanti replied:

"Eish dankie Sbuda, for making sure this guy's legacy is not forgotten."

@kwandile_shezi commented:

"I just realised that without Tibz there was no AKA. We've lost great souls."

@keamodikoe wrote:

"I'm in disbelief. He will be missed."

@mbasamqeni reacted:

"Thanks for sharing this interview️."

@seggo91 added:

"He was an only child. What a loss!"

Tibz's family left in the dark, demands answers after their son was fatally shot with late star AKA in Durban

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tibz's family is demanding answers from KwaZulu-Natal police after the fatal shooting of their son in Durban. Tibz was gunned down alongside AKA on Florida Road on Friday night, February 10.

Tibz was AKA's former manager. The rapper and Tibz were about to part ways when they were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Tebello's parents revealed they had not received any communications from the police. The family said it hadn't received any information from police regarding his death, reports MDN News.

