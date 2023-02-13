A TikTok video gave South Africans flashbacks of the legendary actor Joe Mafela that passed away

The gent was dancing to a trending Bacardi song on TikTok and his fire moves earned him a viral video

TikTok users were stunned by the man's uncanny resemblance to Joe and many wondered if they were brothers

A man who looks like the late Joe Mafela danced to Bacardi in a viral video. Image: @oomramzi

Source: TikTok

There is a man, @oomramzi, who looks like the late actor Joe Mafela popularly known for his character as Sdumo on S'Gudi S'Naysi sparked chatter on TikTok.

He posted a TikTok video busting some dance moves to a viral Bacardi tune. People had to look carefully as many mistook him for Joe, who passed away in March 2017 in a car accident at age 75.

The Wife actor's Barcadi TikTok video goes viral

The man is also an actor and some people said they recognised him from Season 3 of The Wife. His video got over 670 000 views on TikTok and the majority were reminiscing about Joe in the comments section.

Mzansi TikTokkers talk about Joe Mafela's doppelganger

People posted comments asking if the guy was somehow related to Joe while they reviewed his vibey moves simultaneously.

@cjay_collin said:

"Me thinking it’s Sdumo from Sgudi’s S'naysi may he RIP."

@rachelsetle0 posted:

"I thought ke Sdumo."

@mmaphalane1 asked:

"Kante Sdumo is still alive? Hai mara rest in peace."

@londy_mshengu commented:

"I thought this was Joe's Mafela Sdumo."

@toyad13 wrote:

"Bro be looking like the late Joe Mafela cool."

@ntoh08 stated:

"No one is talking about the tongue."

@kealebogagape2 shared:

"I’ve been so curious about your personality outside of The Wife."

@user7672413064551 added:

"Sdumo's brother for sure."

Source: Briefly News