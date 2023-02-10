Denial hitmaker Donald spotted his lookalike when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The singer's lookalike was standing with a team of security guards during the dramatic SONA in Cape Town on Thursday night

Reacting to the pic of Donald's lookalike, social media users agreed that the guy looks exactly like their fave

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Singer Donald has a great sense of humour. The Denial hitmaker took to his timeline and shared a hilarious pic of his lookalike.

‘Denial’ hitmaker Donald spotted his lookalike during SONA. Image: @donaldindenial

Source: Instagram

The star's lookalike was performing his security duties during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday night. President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing Mzansi when Donald spotted the guy who looks exactly like him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with State security personnel. Taking to Twitter, Donald captioned his post:

"I hate to admit but he does look like me though."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi agrees with Donald

Peeps took to Donald's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. The majority of them agreed that the gent really looks like their fave.

@Lesley58674311 wrote:

"Are you doing side hustles?"

@trev_limba commented:

"Breaking News: Donald has confessed that he looks like himself."

@TerciousWick said:

"Uwena, hairstyle and shades."

@khustar30687271 wrote:

"Side hustle is important wabo @DonaldInDenial."

@Mzwa_Mketso commented:

"Aowa, that is you Boss….definitely."

@MikhuvaNtshani added:

"Is it your part-time job nyana?"

Cassper Nyovest beefs up his security

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest no longer feels safe. The rapper-turned-businessman has beefed up his security after the death of his friend and musician, DJ Sumbody.

He said one of the reasons he hired more security guards is because "people are hungry out there". The star now rolls with more bodyguards around him when he's out on the street.

ZAlebs reports that he shared that he has been ignorant for a long time, but DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting gave him a wake-up call. He further said that he needs the bodyguards because he's always rocking his expensive jewellery, adding that he can't afford to put his life at risk anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News