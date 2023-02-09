Nota Baloyi is being praised for bagging a new girl after his much-publicised breakup with singer Berita

The controversial music exec and his alleged new rapper girlfriend's pics are doing the rounds on social media

While some people said the lady looks young, others said they're happy Nota looks happy and in love after his marriage ended in tears

Nota Baloyi is reportedly in love again. Pics of the controversial music exec cruising in his car with a stunner on his front passenger seat are doing the rounds online.

Scores of tweeps suggested that Kwesta's former manager has moved on after his nasty breakup with singer Berita. The star dragged his estranged wife on his timeline when she revealed that she moved out of their marital home early in 2022, reports ZAlebs. Pics of Nota Baloyi and his alleged new flame are trending on Twitter.

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's pics with his new girl

Social media users shared that Nota looks happy and calm in the pics. Most of Nota's fans praised him for finally moving on. Other tweeps said his alleged bae looks young.

@McGREG41333393 commented:

"Nota is the king."

@SivaloJr wrote:

"This combo won't end well."

@chike_chakane said:

"At least there's some evidence that she's a rapper. Just discovered her video on YouTube."

@NeliswaGqeza commented:

"They look together."

@ItumelengTsapi wrote:

"She looks and sounds young but what can we say."

@Zickiie_S said:

"Berita will breathe a sigh of relief now..."

@Sbulelo21117269 added:

"Why do they look like brother and sister."

