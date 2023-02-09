Lady Zamar took to social media to reflect on the hate she's been receiving on her timeline since her drama with Sjava

The singer has become one of the country's most trolled celeb after she accused Sjava of forcing himself on her but the case did not make it to court

Taking to her timeline to respond to her naysayers, Lady Zamar suggested that the people who're trying to hurt her are the ones who are hurting

Lady Zamar has taken to her timeline to respond to her naysayers. The singer is one of the most trolled celebs in the country.

Lady Zamar responded to people trolling her about her Sjava drama.

Source: Instagram

The star rubbed many people up the wrong way when she accused Sjava of forcing himself on her. Ever since the case was dropped due to lack of evidence, trolls have been camping on her timeline.

Every time the songstress posts a pic or announces new music on her socials, her haters remind her of the Sjava drama. Some have even called for her arrest and accused her of trying to destroy Sjava's career.

Lady Zamar suggests her haters are people who are hurt

Taking to Twitter, Lady Zamar opened up about how she feels about the constant hate trolls keep throwing her way. According to ZAlebs, Zamar said she feels sad for people who are mean to her because of the rumours they heard.

Lady Zamar claimed most of her haters are people who are hurting, adding that those people don't have enough love and compassion.

"It's heartbreaking," she added.

Lady Zamar turned off comments under her tweet seemingly to prevent trolls from dragging her again.

Black Coffee to share his side of the story on Podcast and Chill

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is set to appear on MacG's Podcast and Chill and Mzansi is here for it.

Pics and videos of the Grammy-winning music producer chopping it up with MacG at his studios are doing the rounds online. This has excited people who can't wait for Black Coffee to spill the tea on his baby mama, Enhle Mbali.

The Superman hitmaker and the actress have been throwing shade at each other on the timeline every chance they get. Enhle even accused her ex-hubby of throwing hands at her. She also trended when a married woman accused her of doing bedroom stuff with her husband.

