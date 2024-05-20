Midfielder Oswin Appollis will not move to a PSL rival, said Polokwane City interim coach Phuti Mohafe

The 22-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundwons and Orlando Pirates

Local football fans took to social media, saying the Bafana midfielder needs to prove himself before landing his dream move

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is determined to earn an overseas move. Image: oswinappollis_11

Source: Instagram

Bafana midfielder Oswin Appollis will only consider a move overseas, says Polokwane City interim coach Phuti Mohafe.

The 22-year-old is a target for Kaizer Chiefs, but Polokwane coach Mohafe said they will not sell the star to a PSL rival.

It's overseas or nothing for Oswin Appollis

Watch Mohafe speak about Appollis in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Mohafe said Appollis, who made the recent Bafana squad littered with Stellenbosch FC players, is determined to earn a dream move overseas.

Mohafe said:

"The motivation that he wants to go elsewhere is the driving force for him – not going elsewhere around the country but going abroad, that is what's driving him."

Fans say Appollis must be patient

Local football fans took to social media, calling for Appollis to stay in Mzansi to develop his game while some feel Polokwane will be tempted by PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Joshua Cbia Shabangu says a local move is more likely:

"It's Sundowns, mark my words."

Tom Zimvo says Appollis has experience:

"He once played against the current EPL champions."

Thabo Caterpillar's Galeka says Polokwane has other concerns:

"Phuthi must focus on his coaching job and let the management do their work."

Peter Tlhologelo Mokwatlo gave Appollis some advice:

"His stats are too low for an overseas move. He should first cement his place in the national team and be exposed globally."

Thedimogane Teddy says Appollis must be patient:

"Play another season at home, ntwana."

Relebohile Mofokeng is a target for overseas clubs

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

The teen winger has impressed overseas scouts, but the Bucs are determined to keep the highly-rated player in Soweto.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News