Kaizer Chiefs are targeting Bafana Bafana players Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole and Oswin Appollis

Chiefs are currently enduring a tough season after failing to register a single victory in 2024 and face another season without silverware

Amakhosi fans feel the club first needs to find a better coach before they identify expensive signings

Polokwane City's Oswin Appollis and Sekhukhune United's Elias Mokwana are targets for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Polokwane City FC / Sekhukhune United FC

Source: Facebook

While Kaizer Chiefs currently sit eighth on the PSL log, the side aims high for next season by targeting three Bafana players.

Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole and Oswin Appollis are targets for the Amakhosi, who coach Cavin Johnson believes supports him.

Elias Mokwana is wanted by other clubs

Mokwana has three Man-of-the-Match Awards this season, according to the tweet below:

Sekhukhune United forward Mokwana is a wanted man, while Appolis has impressed for Polokwane City this season, and either player will represent a significant coup.

A Citizen source said Mokwana is high on the list of Chiefs, but they face competition for his signature from Soweto's rivals, the Orlando Pirates.

The source said:

"In my view, a move to Chiefs will be good because they are building and if you look at the squad they have, he will be able to play. It will be difficult if he chooses Pirates, the competition is much tougher."

Fans question Chiefs' mindset

While the Amakhosi faithful have welcomed the prospect of major signings at the club, they think the team is putting the cart ahead of the horse by not hiring a coach first.

Francis Thabang Mankgane thinks Chiefs are repeating their failure:

"Why is the management targeting players without signing a coach? Same circle every season. They sign players who perform for their clubs. When they arrive, they can't perform because there's no coach. Sign a coach and discuss players with him first."

Tshepo Modisenyane backs the signings:

"Good News. Those Will be good signings."

Lerara Thabiso thinks it will be the wrong move for the players:

"Bye-bye to winning trophies and playing for the national team."

Bab X Uchiha thinks Chiefs need a better transfer policy:

"This thing of Chiefs leaking their targets is going to be the death of them. Conduct business discreetly."

Andrew Kgasago warns Chiefs:

"Why make noise and alert Sundowns?"

Kaizer Chiefs set for major clearout

As reported by Briefly News, seven players' contracts expire at the end of their contracts at Kaizer Chiefs, and they could all leave as free agents.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune headlines the list of players as his contract with the club ends in June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News