The ANC in Eastern Cape aims to exceed 80% of the vote in the upcoming polls, a level not reached since Thabo Mbeki's presidency 20 years ago

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi is confident of achieving around 82-85%, with efforts extending to bolster support in the Western Cape

The party hopes these efforts will help lead a coalition government if the DA loses its majority.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The ANC in Eastern Cape is confident it will get the 80% vote mark in next week’s elections, a feat not achieved since Thabo Mbeki's presidency two decades ago. Images: Twitter/ @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi is confident the party will reach its historical 80% mark or more in the Eastern Cape.

The party has extended its campaign trail into the Eastern Cape to regain its high support.

The party has done it before

Previously, during the 2004 elections, the ANC nearly reached this milestone, securing 79% of the vote under Mbeki.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to EWN, Ngcukayitobi said they will win the upcoming South African elections in 2024.

"In the Eastern Cape, we are certain that we will win with a margin of around 82-85%, and we are working flat out so that people do not take it for granted that the ANC will win. We are campaigning like it's nobody's business."

ANC venturing out to other provinces

Beyond the Eastern Cape, the ANC has set its sights on increasing its support in the neighbouring Western Cape.

See the post below:

According to a report by News24, the ANC in the Eastern Cape currently enjoys 68.74% support; however, the picture in the Western Cape is contrasting: 28.63%.

However, Ngcukayitobi and provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane have actively campaigned to change this dynamic.

Ngcukayitobi believes that the efforts in the Western Cape, mainly targeting voters with Eastern Cape roots, will yield positive results.

"We sense that we're going to win in the Western Cape. We are increasing our percentage outlook in the Western Cape. That's the first fundamental issue."

South Africans are in disbelief

Mzansi is not convinced that the ANC will take most votes in the Eastern Cape or the Western Cape. However, if it does, many have argued ANC supporters like suffering.

@qessential_po noted"

"They'd never be able to do the job DA is doing in places like the Koega Municipality. Get over it."

@misteres said:

"ANC supporters love suffering."

@Sihle_E_Nkosi commented:

"The ANC doesn't do service delivery; they do campaigning, and when that is done it's back to factory setting."

@ron_rmac said:

"Strange coincidence that the Eastern Cape is also the least educated province in South Africa... But the confusing thing is that the Eastern Cape has the highest unemployment rate in the country—beware, Eastern Cape—you do get what you vote for when you vote for the ANC!"

@JustNAfrica added:

"Please, comrades of the Eastern Cape, we have seen your suffering under the ANC, which neglected you since the beginning. It is time to take your power back from the ANC if you want to change your lives truly. They only need your numbers to rule nationally and develop other provinces."

Ramaphosa is optimistic about the party's future after the general election 2024

In a similar report, Briefly News noted that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa believes his party will remain in power after this year's General Election, which will be held on 29 May 2024.

The party leader said his visits to different areas over the past few days have shown him that the ANC still has a strong following in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He commented over the weekend during the ANC's campaign trail in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News