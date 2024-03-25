ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa believes his party will remain in power after this year's General Election, which will be held on 29 May 2024

Ramaphosa said the ANC still has the support of many people in Gqeberha, including the youth

Ramaphosa revealed that the government has set up plans to increase police numbers targeting organised crime, including the construction mafia

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is convinced the ANC will remain at the helm of government after the General Election on 29 May.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the ANC will do well in the upcoming General Election on 29 May 2024.

The party leader said his visits to different areas over the past few days have shown him that the ANC still has a strong following in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Ramaphosa confident about ANC's future

He commented during the ANC's campaign trail in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Ramaphosa said he's pleased to see that young people form part of the ANC's support base.

“Being here in the Eastern Cape, particularly in this region Nelson Mandela [Bay] has just shown me and my other comrades that the ANC has a lot of support still, enormous support which is still growing, particularly among young people.“

See what Ramaphosa had to say in the below:

ANC President addresses crime levels

Addressing the increase in crime, Ramaphosa conceded that criminality has become a nationwide problem that needs vital interventions. The president explained that plans are in place to increase police numbers and specialised units targeting hotspot areas and organised crime, including illegal mining and the construction mafia.

“We have taken a number of interventions over the years that’ve been going down and we’ve boosted police levels by thirty thousand.”

Ramaphosa says electricity exemptions are on the cards

Reacting to Volkswagen South Africa's plan to build electric cars, SABC News said Ramaphosa applauded the automotive industry in Ggerberha for its contribution to job creation and the economy.

The president said Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom evaluated companies that play a vital role in the economy. However, he explained that the exemptions and allowances depend on arrangements between companies and the state.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to travel to all nine provinces, and his next stop will be the ZCC Church at Moria in Limpopo over the Easter weekend.

Ramaphosa's ANC election statements met with mixed reviews

Not all netizens are on board with Ramaphosa's utterances on the ANC and its achievements.

Ngwato Thobejane said:

“No one is interested in your corrupt ANC.”

Mzondi Obhejayo said:

“We need jobs, not grants. We are employable.”

While Wendy Matsemela applauded the president:

“Our humble president. God knows your heart. Continue to please him. Knowledge and spirit of excellence is in you.”

IFP rejects Cyril Ramaphosa's call for a truce

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party rejected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea for peace between the two organisations.

The friction between the two parties was worsened by ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma, who interrupted the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, at the King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration earlier this month.

