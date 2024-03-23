The African National Congress (ANC) The ANC will meet on Monday to discuss the status of parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in light of corruption allegations

If guilt is proven, the party's step-aside rule, aimed at tackling corruption and wrongdoing among its members, will be a key focus

The outcome of Monday's meeting will carry significant ramifications, not only for Mapisa-Nqakula but also for the ANC's credibility and integrity

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes and elections at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika.

ANC set to meet on Monday to address National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula fate. Images: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has acknowledged all the issues and allegations concerning National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

ANC's Monday meeting set

According to eNCA, Mbalula has announced a meeting on Monday, during which a report will be presented to the national office bearers.

Mapisa-Nqakula's situation is set to shift the focus on the ANC's broader dedication to transparency and public trust. The step-aside policy, central to the ruling party's reform agenda, seeks to relieve officials facing serious charges pending investigations temporarily. The ANC's upcoming deliberations on Monday will be pivotal in upholding accountability and ethical leadership.

The speaker, currently on special leave, is confronting corruption allegations linked to her tenure as Defence Minister.

Amidst a turbulent week that saw her Johannesburg home raided by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Democratic Alliance (DA) has also introduced a motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula.

She has now applied to the court to prevent the police from arresting her.

Mzansi's take on corruption saga

People nationwide weighed in on the allegations levelled against Mapisa-Nqakula. While many want justice served, others believe her fate will be the same as that of former president Jacob Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Velocity Meme shared:

"If you can tolerate an abusive partner, you can also tolerate the ANC They are more abusive than an abusive partner."

@Lynne Barker commented:

"The real ANC .......corrupt to the core."

Ngobemthembu Ngobemthembu encouraged:

"Vote EFF for our mineral resources and our land."

@Niel Hannie stunned:

"There is no way you can win this election.Should take you atleast 30 years to gain power again.Lesson learned."

John Perks said:

"Taking leave is an indictment in itself. If you're innocent madam, why take leave."

@Carlos Bakang shared:

"They are certainly going to protect her at all costs."

@Suren Sewsunker expressed:

"Meeting will be for redeployment."

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hands herself in at Pretoria Central Police Station

In other related stories, Briefly News reported about Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who handed herself over to the Pretoria Central Police Station.

She appeared in court on Friday after she was implicated in bribery allegations worth millions.

She also launched an urgent application to prevent her arrest and to demand the dockets of the entire case relating to her. South Africans were convinced that Mapisa-Nqakula was the scapegoat for the African National Congress's campaigning.

