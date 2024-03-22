Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Pretoria Central Police Station

She is expected to appear in court today after she was implicated in bribery allegations worth millions

She also launched an urgent application to prevent her arrest and to demand the dockets of the entire case relating to her

South Africans were convinced that Mapisa-Nqakula was the scapegoat for the African National Congress’s campaigning

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, took herself to the police station. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG – Parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has handed herself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station and will appear in court soon.

Mapisa Nqakula hands herself over

@newzroom405 posted the announcement on X. The speaker of Parliament handed herself over after allegations of bribery and corruption recently surfaced against her. She was accused of receiving R2.3 million in briberies in three years from 2016 to 2019 when she was appointed Minister of Defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula files urgent interdict

Her house was recently raided after the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that a search-and-seizure order was issued against her.

@LindA_MniSii tweeted that Mapisa-Nqakula also launched an urgent application to interdict her arrest. She also demanded to see the contents of the docket and all other dockets preceding the case opened against her.

Read the tweet here:

South Africans were stunned by her demands

South Africans discussed her demands and were stunned that she made them.

Brenda Wardle said:

"Haibo Madamme Speaker, your lawyers should research the case law on docket privilege. You can't have your cake and eat it.

Frans Mphahlele said:

"The day I'm on the wrong side of the law, I'll request access to my docket first before I'm arrested."

Okuhle said:

“She’ll get bail. The case will take long until people lose interest, Senzo Meyiwa-style.”

Others were happy she handed herself in

Diya said:

“Handing herself in, then court same day. This is lovely. She must appear on Monday like other people.”

Frans Mphahlele said:

“While at it, she must explain to the court how she managed to make it possible for the Gupta family to land at the Waterkloof military base in 2013.”

Mapisa-Nqakula unilaterally approves the Parliament Secretary’s salary

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula unilaterally approved the parliament secretary’s salary.

The secretary had worked for less than a year when Mapisa-Nqakula approved his salary increase without consulting the rest of Parliament.

Parliament gave her a few days to submit a written report to explain her actions.

Source: Briefly News