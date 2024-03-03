The speaker of parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is currently under scrutiny over allegations involving the receipt of substantial cash bribes

The cash bribes of R2.3 million were allegedly done during her tenure as the defence minister of the country

The payments are said to have been delivered discreetly in gift bags by businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes and elections at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika.

Allegations of a bribe have surfaced against Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Images: Parliament and Getty Images/Rapid Eye

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - Bribe allegations have surfaced against Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

2.3M bribe allegations surface

Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is being investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions of rands in cash bribes by a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor.

It's reported that the logistics contractor made 10 payments to Mapisa-Nqakula while she was minister of defence.

According to the Sunday Times a high-level investigation into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the SANDF's military health service.

South Africans voice their concerns

People across the country shared their thoughts and voiced that they were not surprised by this recent revelation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bantu_Istan shared:

"ANC list process."

@hlayi_b commented:

"Nothing will happen to her."

@Matome90392804 shared:

"She is in ramaphosa camp .nothing will happen."

@correct37210207 expressed:

"Nothing new with anc."

@willdav49462260 shared:

"Did you expect anything different all corrupt lying thieves."

@rosebay166 commented:

"Just scratch a little behind every ANC minister and you will find corruption like this."

Mthunzi Mdwaba takes decisive action, cancels government contracts

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Mthunzi Mdwaba has revealed that facing an R500M bribe proposal, he abruptly cancelled all contracts he had with the government.

Mdwaba shared the stress of dealing with bribery, explaining why he terminated all ties with the government and the frustrations that led to this bold move.

South Africans rallied behind Mdwaba on social media, expressing belief in his corruption allegations against the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News