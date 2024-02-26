A man pretending to be a doctor was arrested after he tried to get a bribe from an unwitting patient at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The man was busted after a member of the public became suspicious when he asked her to meet her outside the hospital

He then demanded payment for his service, and the security personnel apprehended him for his crime

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans are tired of fake doctors after one was arrested in Soweto. Images: Rawlstock and Damircudic

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– The Gauteng Department of Health warned people to be careful of fake doctors after a fake doctor was arrested for trying to get a bribe from a patient.

Fake doctor arrested for bribe attempt

According to @Abramjee, who posted the news on his X account, the incident happened on 25 February at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Security personnel were alerted after a patient became suspicious of the fake doctor's activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The doctor approached the patient and told her she would not be assisted unless she paid a R700 fee. He then told the woman to meet her at the gate to make the payment. The patient notified security, and when they apprehended the doctor, they asked for the credentials. When the doctor could not provide them, the doctor was arrested, and a case was opened against them. View the tweet here:

South Africans comment on the arrest

Netizens were saddened by the news and exclaimed at the prevalence of corruption in the country.

Tumelo Pilane said:

"South Africa is now a free for all."

Whack asked:

"Is it Dr Mateo?"

Wannganwana added:

"Public hospitals again."

Fake 'Dr' Matthew Lani appeared in court

In a similar article. Briefly News reported that the fake 'Dr' Matthew Lani appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

This was after he was arrested for allegedly trespassing at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

South Africans suddenly came to his defence and believed the state had no case against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News