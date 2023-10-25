Dr Mattew, a social media personality who lied about his medical qualifications, has gone viral for singing to his stethoscope on TikTok

The South African Health Professions Council has confirmed that Lani is not a registered health practitioner

Many netizens reacted with humour to Lani's video, praising his stubbornness and saying that he should get tested

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fake doctor 'Dr' Matthew Lani had netizens amused when shared a video of him singing to his stethoscope. Image: @dr.matthew8

Source: TikTok

The infamous fake doctor, 'Dr' Mattew, has again gone viral after sharing a video of him serenading his stethoscope.

The footage, which has over 724K views on TikTok, shows Lani singing Nobody Wants To See Together to his stethoscope, poking fun at reports that have come to light about him lying about his medical qualifications.

Lani is a South African social media personality who gained notoriety for giving medical advice on TikTok. He claimed to be a qualified medical doctor, but it was later revealed that he did not have the necessary qualifications. He also sold weight-loss pills on his social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to EWN, the Health Professions Council of South Africa has also confirmed that Lani is not a registered health practitioner. Wits University has also said that Lani did not graduate from their institution.

Netizens react with banter to 'Dr' Matthews' performance

Many netizens reacted with humour and witty comments to the video.

Selina.Gee said:

"You've just confirmed my curiosity ukuthi ngempela ngempela uright."

Ngwana'Batho commented:

" I need your stubbornness for exams."

shepiso Chauke173 wrote:

"Dr Matthew ka sebele. No one will take your qualification you've worked hard for it. Keep on shining."

Nomcebo said:

"Matthew re lapile ka wena hle."

Test Run commented:

" This kid should get tested."

thinawaluwalu wrote:

"Bethuna?"

Jabulile replied:

"Dokotela ‍⚕️."

Gauteng education department says 'Dr Matthew' Lani' was referred to special needs high school

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has revealed that Matthew Lani, the bogus TikTok doctor, is not a high school graduate, let alone a 24-year-old doctor, as he led his followers to believe.

It turns out there's zilch evidence of Lani ever completing matric. Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for GDE, spilled the beans on Lani's educational journey.

Mabona said Lani started school in 2007 when he enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg. But here's the twist, Mabona added that he struggled academically, so they decided to refer him to a special needs school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News