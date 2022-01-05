Solo dates have become a thing and social media user @NathiSibiya8 decided to kickstart his 2022 with one

Sharing his experience on social media, @NathiSibiya8 never in his wildest dreams imagined getting the responses that he did

Turns out, people were more concerned about what our guy was eating rather than the fact he was dining alone

Going on solo dates has become an act of empowerment. Social media user @NathiSibiya8 shared his experience with his people and got roasted… shame!

Taking to his Twitter page to share his moment which he thought was admirable, @NathiSibiya8 gave his people a taste of what was going down on his solo date.

Our guy treated himself to a tasty meal - marrow bones and calamari, to be exact. We really all should do this every now and again.

Social media reacts to the solo date plate

While the whole point in sharing his experience was a point of empowerment… all @NathiSibiya8 got was self-acclaimed food critiques shading his choice of order.

Some thought this was all he was going to eat, while others could not believe that he chose to eat bones on a solo date out. Yoh, social media users have NO chill!

@NathiSibiya8 tried to calm their nerves by posting a snap of his main plate. The man does eat peeps, chill!

Take a look at some of the saucy comments

@TheRealest201 was ready to call in back up:

“Those bones are so lonely, I feel like calling Mama Joyce to start a hymn...”

@thecleanerGP’s mind was blown:

“To know that when growing up eating bones and cabbage I thought I was poor... times change bathong...”

@LMabogoane was having none of it:

@thato_moloisane could not deal:

@Ndzotho2 does not get it, lol:

