Social media user @porshe418 walked into 2022 with a huge smile on her face and hands clutching cash

Showing off her riches on social media, @porshe418 did not give too much information about where she got the money from

People let their minds run wild, making up all sorts of ideas as to where the good sis got the cash

It is not every day that you see the average Joe flaunting wads of buffaloes on social media. With the festive season having sucked most of us dry, this was a wow to many.

Social media user Keah acquired some money during the festive season that left jaws on the floor. Image via Twitter @porshe418

Source: Twitter

Social media user @porshe418 took to her Twitter page to show off her riches. Throwing around stacks of hundies, the good sis made it known that she walked into 2022 smiling!

“Bands make me dance. Leaving home is always bittersweet. But money makes it better.”

@porshe418 had a good laugh, knowing what people were thinking already.

“I’d think I’m selling dope too.”

Social media users try make sense of the sudden wealth

Not giving much information as to where the money came from, only that it had something to do with having left home… sis left it a mystery open for interpretation.

Some are sure she be dabbling in some sketchy side hustles while others praised her for owning her glow. A little loan is something else many social media users requested, lol, but @porshe418 ain't letting a cent of this go!

@BabXaba tried to hop on that:

“I’ve always known you are the love of my life.”

@Nompume83413254 is ready to have a rich bestie:

“As I prepare to be your bestie...”

@KgwefaneBarcie snapped her fingers with pride:

@mfudwana411 wants some tips:

