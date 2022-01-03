Social media user @AbongileDumako started his 2022 off on a high after taking occupation of his very own home

Sharing pictures of his stunning home on social media, the proud homeowner thanked God for this blessing

People took to the comment section of this exciting post to congratulate the young man and to let him know his post has inspired them

Everyone has New Year’s resolutions, but social media user @AbongileDumako started his 2022 off with a bang! You don’t always have to start the new year off on a low.

Social media user Abongile Dumako shares his amazing start to 2022... he is a homeowner! Image via Twitter @AbongileDumako

Source: Twitter

A lot of people let things go towards the end of the year in hopes that the next will bring growth and change… however, we really all should start on a high and just keep climbing as @AbongileDumako has.

Social media user @AbongileDumako took to his Twitter page to share pictures of his beautiful new home. Thanking God for this blessing, he beamed his way into 2022.

“The happiest new year of my life I thank God for this ❤️”

Social media users congratulate @AbongileDumako

Seeing @AbongileDumako’s amazing post, may took to the comment section to congratulate him on his new home. Some reminded him to give himself a little praise as it is not only because of God that he got this home.

Owning one’s own home is the ultimate goal for many. This post kicked started the year for many with a heap of inspiration. We are ALL going for our goals in 2022!

@Mosiah75 shared some words of wisdom:

“Well done brother. Make sure you keep the co-inhabitants happy within those walls and be a great example we can point to and follow. Congratulations.”

@politohpolipol1 is inspired to reach his goals:

“I so wish to have a house. I do have some properties but I don't have a house.”

@imhure sang some well-deserved praise:

@xeshamusiq congratulated their friend:

@Patrick_Dube27 marvelled over the stunning home:

